From food to book: Here’s a list of 5 fun things to do in Mumbai this week

WHERE: All Stir Fry, Colaba WHEN: All days, ENTRY: Rs 1,400 onwards, CALL: 022 61245800

Representation Pic

Curated by Junisha Dama, Niyati Raut, Anadya Narain

In the lanes of Chembur

Get ready to go on a culinary walk by Riddhi Joshi and Go Hallu Hallu organisation, that bring you a taste of Sindhi culture to Mumbai, leaving you with a lip-smacking aftertaste.

Where: Near Golf Club, Chembur

When: June 29, 9.30 am

Price: R1,250 onwards

To book: 9867403957

Food For Seoul

Craving that bibimbap you saw in your favorite K-drama? Culinary Craft is bringing you a Korean cooking class, that will immerse you in a mouthwatering afternoon, filled with hands-on training of staple Korean dishes like kimchi and japchaes.

Where: Culinary Craft

When: June 29, 2 pm

Price: R3,950

To book: bookmyshow.com

Crafting in Green

Missing those out-of-waste project experiences at school? Versova Social and Juhu Beach Studio are bringing back to you the nostalgia with Bizarre Bazaar—an ecologically conscious workshop that encourages participants to craft their own toys and trinkets but with upcycled and green materials.

Where: Versova Social

When: June 23, 3 pm

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

To book: insider.in

Get ‘em all

Imagine getting all the books that you have always dreamt of buying! Bookchor’s Lock the Box book fair lets you do just that by levying a one-time payment on the box that you throw all your favourites in. You can choose the ‘Odysseus’ box, the ‘Perseus’ box or the ‘Hercules’ box, that vary in size, and take home the tomes!

Where: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

When: June 21 to June 30

Price: Varies according to size, Rs 1,199 onwards

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Gautam Vaishnav Rock Balancer Artist

AVAILABLE FOR: One-to-one, group and corporate workshops

PRICE: Rs 1,200 onwards

In an age dominated by screens and the internet, Rock Balancer artist, Gautam Vaishnav brings you a series of rock-balancing workshops, that connect you with the nature around you, while providing you with mental health benefits, like relief from PTSD, stress, anxiety, etc. His art resonates through all shapes and sizes, from small stones to bricks and chairs, and welcomes students across all walks of life, including school-going kids to corporate professionals. “While working as a digital marketer, I was simultaneously pursuing my passion for hiking and traveling, where I discovered this art of rock balancing,” says Vaishnav.

RECOMMENDED BY: Dhanashri Ingale, IT professional “I would surely recommend Gautam Vaishnav to teach this art, as he provided us with a well-rounded approach, including it’s theoretical and practical knowledge.”