Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > From food to book Heres a list of 5 fun things to do in Mumbai this week

From food to book: Here’s a list of 5 fun things to do in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 23 June,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

WHERE: All Stir Fry, Colaba WHEN: All days, ENTRY: Rs 1,400 onwards, CALL: 022 61245800

From food to book: Here’s a list of 5 fun things to do in Mumbai this week

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
From food to book: Here’s a list of 5 fun things to do in Mumbai this week
x
00:00

Curated by Junisha Dama, Niyati Raut, Anadya Narain


In the lanes of Chembur



Get ready to go on a culinary walk by  Riddhi Joshi and Go Hallu Hallu organisation, that bring you a taste of Sindhi culture to Mumbai, leaving you with a lip-smacking aftertaste.
>>>
Where: Near Golf Club, Chembur 
When: June 29, 9.30 am
Price: R1,250 onwards 
To book: 9867403957

Food For Seoul

Craving that bibimbap you saw in your favorite K-drama? Culinary Craft is bringing you a Korean cooking class, that will immerse you in a mouthwatering afternoon, filled with hands-on training of staple Korean dishes like kimchi and japchaes.
>>>
Where: Culinary Craft
When: June 29, 2 pm
Price: R3,950
To book: bookmyshow.com

Crafting in Green

Missing those out-of-waste project experiences at school? Versova Social and Juhu Beach Studio are bringing back to you the nostalgia with Bizarre Bazaar—an ecologically conscious workshop that encourages participants to craft their own toys and trinkets but with upcycled and green materials.
>>>
Where: Versova Social
When: June 23, 3 pm
Price: Rs 1,500 onwards
To book: insider.in

Get ‘em all

Imagine getting all the books that you have always dreamt of buying! Bookchor’s Lock the Box book fair lets you do just that by levying a one-time payment on the box that you throw all your favourites in. You can choose the ‘Odysseus’ box, the ‘Perseus’ box or the ‘Hercules’ box, that vary in size, and take home the tomes!
>>>
Where: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai
When: June 21 to June 30
Price: Varies according to size, Rs 1,199 onwards

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Gautam Vaishnav Rock Balancer Artist
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: One-to-one, group and corporate workshops
PRICE: Rs 1,200 onwards

In an age dominated by screens and the internet, Rock Balancer artist, Gautam Vaishnav brings you a series of rock-balancing workshops, that connect you with the nature around you, while providing you with mental health benefits, like relief from PTSD, stress, anxiety, etc. His art resonates through all shapes and sizes, from small stones to bricks and chairs, and welcomes students across all walks of life, including school-going kids to corporate professionals. “While working as a digital marketer, I was simultaneously pursuing my passion for hiking and traveling, where I discovered this art of rock balancing,” says Vaishnav.

RECOMMENDED BY: Dhanashri Ingale, IT professional “I would surely recommend Gautam Vaishnav to teach this art, as he provided us with a well-rounded approach, including it’s theoretical and practical knowledge.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK