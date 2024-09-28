From trekking to dance: Explore these interesting experiences in Mumbai this week

AT: Lucy Lou, Mahakali; Offer: Flat 40 per cent off; When: Today; Price: Rs 1,500 for two; To Book: 9920039635

Adventure in Ratangad

This trek to Ratangad offers an adventure through one of the jewels of the Sahyadri hill forts. Standing 4,255 feet above sea level in the Ajoba mountain range, trekkers are treated to stunning views of Bhandardara lake and the surrounding peaks. Join this medium-level trek for an unforgettable journey through history and nature.

WHEN: October 5, 12 and 19

WHERE: Borivli National Park

PRICE: Rs 1,500

To Book: bookmyshow.com

India Gourmet Luxe

Mark your calendars for the return of India Gourmet Luxe! A joint initiative of Eventfaqs Media, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Dome, it is more than just a culinary event—it’s a celebration of food as an artform, deeply rooted in India’s rich cultural heritage. The event aims to bring together national and international wedding planners, top restaurateurs, and other key stakeholders from the food and beverage industry.

When: October 1

Venue: Dome, Churchgate

A thousand cuts

“A Thousand Cuts” is a unique therapy workshop that offers self-exploration through art. Participants create self-portraits, symbolising emotional wounds, and make cuts in their artwork. Healing is represented by adding coloured paper, symbolising love.

WHEN: October 17

WHERE: G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi

PRICE: Rs 499

To Book: insider.in

Rahgir Returns

After much adulation for his last tour, Rahgir has returned with a new special. Prepare for an evening of heartfelt lyrics and riveting voice that can cast a spell on the audiences!

WHEN: October 5

WHERE: Aspee Auditorium, Malad

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

To Book: bookmyshow.com

Past forward with dancing queen

Dance veteran Mallika Sarabhai is bringing a contemporary take on the ancient artform of Bharatnatyam. Starting with verses from the 12th Century, she travels through changes in lyrics, the position of women, gender, and caste politics to end with a latest piece. Singer Aditi Ramesh brings in her special cocktail of Carnatic classical singing and Jazz. The limited seats available are on a first-come, first-served basis, so book yours soon!

WHEN: October 2

WHERE: G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi

PRICE: Rs 750 onwards

To Book: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Elizabeth Alex, Honestliz Hairstylist and curl coach

AVAILABLE FOR: Teaches clients how to style, and even cut their own curls

Instagram: @honestlizhere

Contact: honestliz.com

Got curly hair but just can’t find the right products even after shelling out hundreds? Or maybe you’re just unable to figure out which technique will give you the juiciest coils. This is where curly hairstylist and curl coach Elizabeth Alex comes in, helping clients “build confidence in their curls, develop routines that work for their specific hair type, and achieve their hair goals—whether that’s mastering styling techniques or growing healthier, more defined curls”. She offers one-on-one online sessions in which she analyses your hair, and gives product recommendations, while also explaining how best to use them. For clients who don’t have access to hairstylists trained to cut curly hair, she also offers an online curly cut tutorial.

RECOMMENDED BY: Mounika S, I had an amazing experience. The way she explains each and every step, with the tiniest of details, is very informative and helpful. She responded to every query I had. The most important thing I have learned is to love my hair and get to know its needs.