Wall clock painting workshop to outdoor movie screening, attend these events in Mumbai next weekend

Don't Miss Today: Lebanese flavours; What: Flat 15 per cent off; Where: Grey Cravings, Chembur, Mumbai; Cost : Rs 1500/- (for two) ; To Book: 9820578000

Echoes of forgotten journeys

Join Sarmaya Arts Foundation and the Citizens’ Archive of India (CAI) for an insightful walkthrough of High Seas, Open Roads: Journeys that Bring Us Home. This special session delves into CAI’s invaluable oral histories and objects, tracing journeys to and through India from a century ago. Explore the resilience of migrants through letters, photographs, and souvenirs that preserve memories of displacement and belonging. Led by CAI’s Archive Director, Malvika Bhatia, this event bridges past and present, revealing how movement has shaped identities.

WHEN: February 15

WHERE: Sarmaya Arts Foundation, Kala Ghoda

TO BOOK: urbanaut.app

Tick-Tock, Time to Paint!

Unleash your creativity at this Wall Clock Painting Workshop at Doolally, Khar. With step-by-step guidance and all materials provided, including MDF, paints, brushes, and clock mechanisms, you’ll leave with a unique, handcrafted timepiece. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist, this workshop is a great way to express yourself.

WHEN: February 15, 11 am onwards

WHERE: Doolally, Khar

PRICE: R 1,600

TO BOOK: insider.in

Captivating melodies

Experience a one-of-a-kind concert as The Rahul Deshpande Collective takes the stage. This special event will showcase the seven-piece fusion band led by Deshpande on lead vocals, joined by world-renowned musicians on lead guitar, keyboard, harmonium, tabla, bass guitar, and octapad.

WHEN: February 15, 4:30 pm onwards

WHERE: Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga

PRICE: Rs 500

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Movie under the stars

Step into the world of romance as Sunset Cinema Club brings the screening of Pretty Woman to you. Enjoy a magical outdoor screening under the night sky, surrounded by lush greenery and a cosy, picnic-style setting. Sink into comfy bean bags and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved love stories on a large screen.

WHEN: February 16, 7:00 pm onwards

WHERE: Marriott Executive Apartments, Powai

PRICE: R600

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Lourdes Kamdar

Curating flower arrangements for gifting or events

AVAILABLE FOR: Bespoke floral arrangements

Instagram: @fleurette.in

Contact: +91 9819724120 | fleurette.co.in

Want to add a floral touch to your special moments? Meet Lourdes Kamdar, the founder of Fleurette, who has been crafting bespoke flower arrangements since 2000. Specialising in handcrafted bouquets, Fleurette sources the freshest blooms from top suppliers worldwide to ensure the most vibrant selections.

“I want every recipient to enjoy their flowers for as long as possible, so we never compromise on quality,” says Kamdar. Each bouquet is thoughtfully designed to reflect the giver’s emotions. “The flowers should instantly bring joy,” Kamdar adds. Fleurette crafts a minimum of 100 custom bouquets every month—and more during festivals—and also specialises in floral designs for weddings and large-scale events.

RECOMMENDED BY: Sharija Jhaveri “Fleurette is our go-to option for the best quality flowers and some of the most beautiful floral arrangements we have seen. Mrs Kamdar ensures that timely deliveries and quality. Her flowers last really long, and in a humid city like Mumbai, that is truly something!”