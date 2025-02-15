Breaking News
Open mic to stand-up comedy, explore these events and activities in Mumbai next week

Updated on: 16 February,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

DON'T MISS TODAY: Continental Palates; WHAT: Flat 20 per cent off; WHERE: Not Just Tamasha, Lower Parel, Mumbai; COST: Rs 1,800 (for two); TO BOOK: 8291900141

Representation pic

A soul singing fiesta



If you would love a chance to pick up your guitar and channel your inner musician, Soul Jams is perfect for an evening of jamming and art. It does not matter how well you sing (or not), Soul Jams has your back. The open mic event, an evening of music and words, will be filled with sessions of poetry and, well, soul-jamming.
WHEN: February 22
WHERE: Raasta Bombay, Khar West
PRICE: Rs 499
TO BOOK: insider.in


Paint your heart out

Desi Art Studio is hosting a palette knife painting experience called the Brunch and Paint Workshop. Enjoy an engaging experience and meet new people. You don’t have to have prior experience; the guide will help you. So relax and let your creative energy emerge.
WHEN: February 16, noon onwards 
WHERE: Radisson Blu, Andheri - Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 2200
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.in

The secret’s out!

Anubhav Singh Bassi is back with another performance of his Kisi Ko Batana Mat! The rising star of Indian comedy is back to perform live on stage. It is a whole new world of mirth and funny stories to keep you laughing for 90 minutes.
WHEN: February 21
WHERE: Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 999 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.in

Paws up

If you want to do something fur-tastic on a weekend, ACIW, American Club for International Women, is holding their annual animal fundraiser with Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA). You can bring your kids, but unfortunately not your pets. Savour dishes from Kung Pao Potatoes to Butter Garlic Prawns.  
WHEN: February 23, 12.30pm
WHERE: Amateur Riders Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course
PRICE: Rs 1950, Rs 900 for kids under 5
TO BOOK: 9987073849/ 8698950500

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Sadeka Shaikh and Dhruvi Panchal
Face and hair art specialist
AVAILABLE FOR: Face painting Hair art
Contact: 87800 52832, 91677 81871

Sadeka Shaikh and Dhruvi Panchal first met at work in Vadodara. As they became friends, they went to a lot of flea markets together, where they saw face paintings being done. In Mumbai, they had seen people do hair and glitter art and felt that there was a gap that they could address. On a whim, they decided to put up a stall at a flea market and it turned out to be a success. And so Paint n Pout was born, where they’ve been working ever since. Now they operate in Mumbai, too. Shaikh and Panchal do stalls for flea markets, fests, birthday parties, and even weddings. Their face painting, for which they only use FDA approved skin-safe paints, start from about Rs 250.

RECOMMENDED BY: Aditi Patel It was amazing. They’re very talented. I’d hired them for my niece’s birthday party, and all the kids were in awe of their paintings, their grace.

