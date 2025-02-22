Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Theatre to stand up comedy upcoming events you can explore in Mumbai

Theatre to stand-up comedy, upcoming events you can explore in Mumbai

Updated on: 23 February,2025 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Don't miss today: Mughlai Masalas; What: Flat 15 per cent Off; Where: Nakshatra Mall, Dadar West; Cost: Rs 1,500 (for two); To Book: 9004687755

Theatre to stand-up comedy, upcoming events you can explore in Mumbai

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Theatre to stand-up comedy, upcoming events you can explore in Mumbai
x
00:00

Terms and conditions apply



Niyam Wa Ati Lagu is a Marathi play about the intricacies of an Indian marriage—its ups and downs, unsaid disapprovals and silent tensions. You might see your parents, friends or yourself in it!
>>>  
WHEN: February 26, 4.30 pm
WHERE: Atre Rangmandir, Kalyan
PRICE: Rs 500
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow


Discover your childhood

What if a school nurtured curiosity instead of stifling it? Director Jayesh Apte brings Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s timeless classic Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window to life through an intimate enacted reading. The story follows a spirited young girl whose unconventional ways lead her to Tomoe School, where education thrives on freedom, creativity, and compassion.
>>>  
WHEN: March 8, 6 pm
WHERE: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
PRICE: Rs 250
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Sur ani katha

Shabda Shabda Aikata is a melodious live musical programme which pays homage to evergreen Marathi lyricists and poets. It ventures into dramatic elocution which gives life to words. Enjoy a time of appreciating Marathi as a language and fall in love with it.
>>>
WHEN: Feb 28, 8.30 pm onwards
WHERE: Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi, Borivali ( W ) 
PRICE: Rs 200
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Unmute your heart

Hiding the Kabir Das and Tukaram inside you? Let your creativity soar amid a welcoming community of fellow wordsmiths as you let yourself loose on the mic in front of a crowd to welcome your thoughts. The event holds no language barriers so make sure you don’t hold back either. Express your artist and poet you have tried to keep locked in! Register now!
>>>  
WHEN:  Feb 26, 8.30 pm onwards
WHERE: Dorangos Café, Bandra
PRICE: Rs 100
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Crowd maange more!

De-stress yourself through the world of hilarity created by an unforgettable solo performance by Pranit More. In Bhumi-Putra, Pranit More will take the centre stage with his impeccable timings and unpredictable punchlines. With the infectious energy and laughter, you will be thrown into a pool of quirkiness and jokes start to finish. Marathi maansa jaaga ho!
>>>  
WHEN: March 16, 8 pm
WHERE: Shree Shivaji Mandir, Dadar
PRICE: Rs 499
TO BOOK: allevents

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Theatre Music Comedy shows things to do in mumbai Sunday Mid-Day

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK