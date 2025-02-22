Don't miss today: Mughlai Masalas; What: Flat 15 per cent Off; Where: Nakshatra Mall, Dadar West; Cost: Rs 1,500 (for two); To Book: 9004687755

Representation pic

Listen to this article Theatre to stand-up comedy, upcoming events you can explore in Mumbai x 00:00

Terms and conditions apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Niyam Wa Ati Lagu is a Marathi play about the intricacies of an Indian marriage—its ups and downs, unsaid disapprovals and silent tensions. You might see your parents, friends or yourself in it!

>>>

WHEN: February 26, 4.30 pm

WHERE: Atre Rangmandir, Kalyan

PRICE: Rs 500

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Discover your childhood

What if a school nurtured curiosity instead of stifling it? Director Jayesh Apte brings Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s timeless classic Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window to life through an intimate enacted reading. The story follows a spirited young girl whose unconventional ways lead her to Tomoe School, where education thrives on freedom, creativity, and compassion.

>>>

WHEN: March 8, 6 pm

WHERE: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

PRICE: Rs 250

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Sur ani katha

Shabda Shabda Aikata is a melodious live musical programme which pays homage to evergreen Marathi lyricists and poets. It ventures into dramatic elocution which gives life to words. Enjoy a time of appreciating Marathi as a language and fall in love with it.

>>>

WHEN: Feb 28, 8.30 pm onwards

WHERE: Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi, Borivali ( W )

PRICE: Rs 200

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Unmute your heart

Hiding the Kabir Das and Tukaram inside you? Let your creativity soar amid a welcoming community of fellow wordsmiths as you let yourself loose on the mic in front of a crowd to welcome your thoughts. The event holds no language barriers so make sure you don’t hold back either. Express your artist and poet you have tried to keep locked in! Register now!

>>>

WHEN: Feb 26, 8.30 pm onwards

WHERE: Dorangos Café, Bandra

PRICE: Rs 100

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Crowd maange more!

De-stress yourself through the world of hilarity created by an unforgettable solo performance by Pranit More. In Bhumi-Putra, Pranit More will take the centre stage with his impeccable timings and unpredictable punchlines. With the infectious energy and laughter, you will be thrown into a pool of quirkiness and jokes start to finish. Marathi maansa jaaga ho!

>>>

WHEN: March 16, 8 pm

WHERE: Shree Shivaji Mandir, Dadar

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: allevents