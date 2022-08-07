Dum laga ke Arshia

This seven-year-old from Haryana has entered the India Book of Records for being the nation’s youngest deadlifter

Last week, Chanu Saikhom Mirabai clinched gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for lifting a total of 201 kg in the women’s 49 kg category. Back home in Panchkula, Haryana, a young girl became a national sensation too. Seven-year-old Arshia Goswami, who is all of 26 kg, can deadlift as much as 57 kg like a pro. Some of the young girl’s Instagram reels of her bench pressing 25 kg and doing squats with 46 kg are garnering millions of views.

“It happened organically,” says her father Avnish Kumar Goswami, a certified fitness coach who owns a gym in Panchkula. “There were dumbbells lying around the home, and she grew a liking towards them.” Seeing her interest, he began weight training her when Arshia turned five, and to his surprise, her postures were close to perfection. Some months later, the 35-year-old dad began training her for weightlifting. In no time, Arshia was in the India Book of Records for being the youngest deadlifter. “She lifted 45 kg when she was six years, 11 months and 27 days old, as confirmed on December 28, 2021,” reads the official website. Recognition is in the pipeline from the Asia Book of Records too, says Avnish. Unlike India, weightlifting is a recognised sport for children across the world.

“I enjoy weightlifting, it makes me feel stronger,” Arshia tells mid-day over a Zoom call, adding, “I want to be like Mirabai Chanu and get a gold medal for India.” While lifting weights is getting her attention online, Arshia enjoys Taekwondo just as much and has won five medals at inter school competitions. After wrapping up school by 1.30 pm, the Class II student trains for two-and-a-half hours at a gym and for an hour in Taekwondo, every day.

Does she ever complain of a hectic schedule? “No,” says her father, “in fact, there are days when I am tied up and tell her to take a break, but she refuses,” says Avnish. “Currently, she ranks at number two in the whole world, right after Rory van Ulft [two-time USA Weightlifting Youth National champion in the 30 kg weight class].”

Parents, at large, are typically against young children going to the gym; weightlifting, even more so. “They worry it might stunt growth or cause injuries. While the former doesn’t have any proof since it is all dependent on genetics, a child can be injured while playing any sport—be it cricket or football. Thankfully, weightlifting, under the supervision of a fitness trainer, does not cause injuries,” says Avnish, admitting that he receives a fair amount of criticism from other parents.

“I ask them if it is okay to allow children to play games or watch videos on their phone all the time. At least mine is physically active,” he retorts. As of now, Arshia is four feet, three inches tall.

Avnish is quick to add that he gets as many positive observations and praise for his daughter. “American physiotherapist Aaron Horschig, who trained Mirabai Chanu for the Tokyo Olympics, shared a video of Arshia,” he says. Many parents reach out to him to ask whether their children can also lift weights and for dietary advice. The answer to the last question, he says, is to eat a healthy protein-rich diet.

“Arshia eats home-cooked meals, with a focus on protein in the form of pulses, beans, paneer, boiled eggs and ghee. She doesn’t eat junk food and chocolates.” Does she mind that? “No. She never had a taste for chocolate. Even when a relative visits with chocolates, they keep lying in the refrigerator,” he says.