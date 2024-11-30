Elevate your living room greens this winter with these four lesser-known plants

This winter, elevate your living room with chic, low-maintenance plants that can survive Mumbai weather easily

If your living room décor is limited to Pachira, Lucky Bamboo, or Bird of Paradise, it might be time for a change in the greenery indoors. The classic choices are lovely, but there are lesser-known plants that can elevate your space with minimal effort. Sunday mid-day curated list of easy-to-maintain plants that blend sophistication with practicality.

Enkianthus Perulatus

This deciduous shrub is a showstopper with its delicate, green leaves that turn fiery red in autumn. Ideal for adding a Japanese-inspired minimalism look, the plant fits best in a well-lit corner. Opt for a medium-sized pot to allow room for its slow growth. The shrub thrives in bright, indirect sunlight.

Pieris Japonica

Commonly called the Japanese Andromeda, this evergreen shrub has glossy leaves and occasionally blooms with white or pink flowers. One of the best ways to decorate this shrub is to put it in a rustic terracotta pot or a textured planter for contrast, as seen in many restaurants and galleries. The plant thrives in bright, filtered light but can tolerate low-light conditions also. You can keep the soil slightly acidic and well-drained for best results.

Snow Willow

Known for its delicate, snowflake-like leaves, Snow Willow brings an airy elegance to your space. It pairs well with modern or Scandinavian interiors. You can choose a tall, slim planter to accentuate its weeping branches. Position it near a window for maximum light exposure as it thrives in partial to full sunlight. Trim it occasionally to keep the shape neat.

Dracaena Reflexa

Also known as “Song of India,” this plant has striking green and yellow striped leaves, perfect for a modern, tropical vibe. The plant requires medium to bright indirect sunlight, so it can be placed inside the house, too. Placing it in a chic, metallic planter can enhance your living room’s statement. It can also thrive as a floor plant in larger spaces, such as a terrace garden.