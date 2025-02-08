From podcasts and documentaries that revolve around themes of love to unique gifts and fun activities, here are interesting things you can explore this Valentine's week

Pic/Facebook

Explore these podcasts, gifting options and fun activities this Valentine's week

Love, sex… and talk

Love may well be in the air around Valentine’s Day, and it’s on air too, when you tune in to Leeza Mangaldas’s podcast, Love Matters, on Spotify. The sexuality educator’s conversations with guests whose expertise and lived experiences strike a chord, and makes for fascinating listening. Each episode navigates a complex, often taboo topic—identity, social norms, desire, gender, pleasure, even factors that you may not consider when talking about love. Such as the latest episode, which is about Navigating Mental Health and Relationships. In this, Mangaldas talks with Ira Khan, founder of the non-profit Agatsu Foundation, about emotional resilience, self-awareness and managing vulnerability. Khan also talks about her personal experience navigating her clinical depression with her partner and what steps one can take to ensure healthy communication.

spotify.com

That ‘psycho’ love



Love can turn dark, and scary too

For a walk on the creepy side of love, this Valentine’s weekend you should check out a documentary that might give you goosebumps—albeit in a terrifying way. The docu-drama Crazy love is about the story of the obsessive roller-coaster relationship of Burt and Linda Pugach, which sent shockwaves through America in the summer of 1959. Burt, a 32-year-old married attorney, and Linda, a beautiful, single 20-year-old girl living in the Bronx, had a whirlwind romance, though at the end of this love tale it turned out to be anything but romantic.

YouTube/Apple TV

Custom fortune cookies



Surprise! Speak your heart out in a cute fortune cookie

This Valentine’s Day, surprise you significant other with a unique and thoughtful gift: a personalised Eggless Fortune Cookie from Lemonade. Handcrafted with care, each cookie contains a fortune that you can customise on their website, making it a meaningful way to share your thoughts with your loved ones. Whether it’s a romantic note, an inside joke, or an uplifting wish, these treats add a personal touch to your celebration. Plus, they’re perfect for Galentine’s Day too—gift them to your best friends and show them how important they are to you.

lemonadeindia.com

Price: Rs 1,299

Tera pyaar Kala khatta

Play it cool and keep it sweet, together

Want to do a fun activity with your partner this Valentine’s? This Ice-Gola kit is perfect for you as the temperatures soar this February. There are many more kits by this company that you can choose from, though we particularly liked the Ice-Gola one. You can literally chill with your partner over the weekend. Let us know if you loved it as much as we did.

kitsters.in

A brain-rot Valentine’s



The Slang Kids Valentine’s Day Cards are packed with popular Gen Z terms

Make this Valentine’s Day extra fun with Slang Kids Valentine’s Day Cards—a perfect mix of humour and trends! Packed with popular Gen Z brain rot lingo like “skibidi”, “sus”, “rizz”, “sigma” and more, these printable cards are a hit among teens, tweens, and the entire classroom. Instantly downloadable from Etsy, these cards make for a fun gift—just purchase, print and share the love! Ditch the boring, traditional Valentines and go for something that truly speaks the language of today’s kids—digital, trendy and slay.

etsy.com

Price: Rs 319