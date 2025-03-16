Fans, fame aur yeh obsession: The life of an Indian celebrity

Katrina Kaif emerged from the waters of Triveni Sangam to a host of cameras and controversy over the shots and angles deployed. We ask people who work with, and shield, celebrities: Is there no other way?

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pics/Getty Images

Top-angle video footage of Katrina Kaif making her way through waist-deep water at the Mahakumbh flooded social media and news channels last week. Another video that went viral was Kaif emerging from a dip with a man saying, “Ye mera bhai aur mein, aur ye rahi Katrina Kaif,” as moves the camera from his face to Kaif.

Soon outrage emerged about the angle at which the video was shot, and the criticism grew when throughout the day our screens were littered with drone footage of Kaif being pursued in the river by a horde of men—a scene that looked eerily like wildlife channels’ aerial footage of hunter and hunted.

The video saw comments like, “This is terrible. How are people so shameless?” and “Punya karne gaye the, ek aur paap kar aaye” (they went to do good and ended up sinning). The debate soon spiralled into two factions—how much can/should a celebrity be okay with, and on the other hand, the view that this is the price of fame.

Katrina Kaif being recorded while she takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Pic/youtube@showsha

Actor Ronit Roy, who has been providing security for Bollywood actors for the last 25 years, says celebs have to wise up about how they operate in public spaces and that the cost of fame is the attention they receive. “If a celeb is out in public there is always a chance of invasion of personal space for a selfie or whatever. We have to understand that for somebody who suddenly spots a huge star, it’s a great moment and they want to record it for perpetuity,” Roy tells us over the phone.

What if a celebrity is having a bad day, however? “They may not want a photograph and this is why celebrities have a team of security professionals called the close protection officers who are responsible for your immediate security. If the celeb does not want their personal space to be breached, they must instruct their security to that effect,” he says. In situations like the Mahakumbh, Roy insists that actors/celebs need to be more prepared. “If somebody comes through my door, that is invasion. But if I go to the market I cannot be held responsible for how people in the market react,” he adds.

So how do people who work with actors and celebs manage? What do they think about the debate? Radhika Nihalani, Founder & CEO of Think Ink Communications & Think Talkies, has worked with celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapur for over two decades, and talks about their role as a shield for a celebrity and a mediator for a fan. “Of course, celebrities are used to being constantly in the public eye—especially today where everyone has a camera and almost everything gets photographed and is out there for public consumption. We, in a way, act like the bridge between fans, media and celebrities. We walk that tightrope to ensure that fans get their moment with the celebrities but the boundaries of their space aren’t crossed. Celebrities are as human as you and I and we all must never forget that.”

Aditya Roy Kapur tries to be polite while an overenthusiastic fan tries to kiss him

Their biggest worry might surprise you—“The biggest challenge is to ensure that there is no harm caused to the fans even if some are being overbearing,” says Nihalani.

Parul Parmar, founder of New Narrative Consultancy, who has previously managed Ranveer Allahbadia, says, “The biggest challenge in ensuring a celebrity’s physical safety is the unpredictability of human behaviour; add to it the celebrities’ hyper-visibility these days and you’ve got a possible storm waiting to hit you! You can plan as meticulously as you’d want but a single determined individual or an unexpected crowd surge can upend everything. I’ve encountered situations where fans bypass barriers, or when obsessive behaviour escalates into credible threats. Technology adds another layer; real-time location leaks on social media can turn a quiet outing into a safety nightmare within seconds,” says Parul.

She recalls an incident where all her experience was put to the test, “During the Dabangg 1 promotions in Bengaluru, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan got swarmed by a rowdy crowd so bad, that even security couldn’t handle it, and it was chaos for everyone. The actors, too, were hurt.”

A man approached Poonam Pandey on the pretext of getting a selfie but tried to kiss her on the cheek instead. Pic/Youtube@showsha

Kushal Gulab, a senior journalist who started her career in entertainment and covered stars like Kajol and Madhuri Dixit, talks about a time when even journalists had a better sense of boundaries. “We could talk to the stars and there was mutual respect. You could go to Film City and walk into five film sets and get your news for the day and the next, but now it’s a different story.”

As for fan behaviour, she recalls, “People were crazy then as well, no doubt; but that was sheer love. Now what I gather is that the fans almost feel entitled. Entitled to take a selfie, for a hug, for the attention and love of an actor. Earlier if you didn’t get an autograph it meant just disappointment, nothing more. Today they feel they deserve a selfie.”

Parmar remarks, “Maybe the solution lies in adaptability—like maintaining a tight-knit team that can pivot instantly, leveraging real-time intel, and building relationships with law enforcement or venue staff ahead of time. Staying one step ahead of the craziness is what we aim for, because in this job, craziness is the only thing you can bet on.”

So what advice do they give to a distraught actor/celebrity? Roy believes in tough love. “Many celebs have made mistakes in terms of their security despite our advice. So I have a talk with them if I feel they have not understood the situation or our security strategy. I think today’s celebs are kinder to their fans and it might take time but they are always grateful,” says Roy.

Parmar on the other hand builds more of a community for the celeb. “The emotional toll on celebrities can be immense compared to us considering they’re facing constant exposure. Many lean on trusted inner circles, therapists, or structured downtime to process it all. I’ve seen first-hand how they develop resilience, often compartmentalising their public and private selves,” she says.

To all the celebs/actors, bear with us, until we grow and learn to be better fans… XOXO