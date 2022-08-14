Celebrate freedom with these I-Day specials

Representative Image

Forgotten flavours

The Independence Day brunch at Long & Short bistro and Kebab Korner has a buffet with live music. The menu highlights the influence of British traditions on Indian cuisine and the Indian influence on classic British dishes during the British Raj in India. There’s also forgotten Anglo-Indianised dishes such as fish colbert, Edward’s roast chicken, railway mutton, old fashioned stew, and lots more.

Intercontinental

WHERE: Marine Drive

WHEN: August 15

PRICE: Rs 2,022 onwards

CALL: 66399999

A hearty spread

At the Independence Day special lunch buffet—Flavours of India— at Via Bombay, there’s a vast spread of dishes from various regions and cuisines of India. Think makai shorba, papdi chaat, dahi wada, naram dil kebab, Andhra chilli chicken, prawn koliwada, paneer sirka pyaaz, kombdi wade, Bengali fish, laal maas and live counters of dimsums and appams too.

Via Bombay

WHERE: Hotel Jewel of Chembur, First floor, 1st Road, Chembur

WHEN: Till August 15

PRICE: Rs 699+ taxes onwards

CALL: 67099988/99

Tricolour treats

Seventy five food items will be a part of the Independence Day Brunch at Mado Mado, Fairfield by Marriott. The ‘Flavours of India’ brunch will include delicacies highlighting various regions of India, including subz miloni, paneer lababdar, kadi pakoda, laal maas, kolambiche kalvan, dahi ke kebab, bhatti da murg, tri-colour barfi, exotic fruit tart and many more.

Mado Mado, Fairfield

WHERE: Andheri

WHEN: August 15

PRICE: Rs 1,111+ taxes onwards

CALL: 41938000

For old time’s sake

Travel back in time to get a taste of the pre-independence era with traditional recipes at the 80-year-old Pritam. Think 14-hour slow cooked dal makhani with warm parathas and kulchas, Amritsari chole kulche, baingan ka bharta, lasooni palak, murg methi bahaar, purani dilli murg shaan au shaukat, murg bharta, chaiji di churi roti among others.

Pritam Restaurant

WHERE: Dadar

WHEN: August 15

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

CALL: 25226269

For a cause

Celebrate Independence Day for a good cause by getting an assorted box of nine mithais. Pick tirangi barfi and coconut toffee milk cake to sweeten the lives of the farmers of Cheduputtu as all proceeds from the mithai boxes ordered will go towards The Bombay Canteen’s Independence Day Daawat initiative in support of Naandi Foundation to help farmers “nourish our soil”.

Bombay Sweet Shop

WHERE: JAK Compound, 1, Byculla

WHEN: Till August 15

Price: Rs 600

CALL: 9136192636