Celebrate freedom with these I-Day specials
Representative Image
Forgotten flavours
The Independence Day brunch at Long & Short bistro and Kebab Korner has a buffet with live music. The menu highlights the influence of British traditions on Indian cuisine and the Indian influence on classic British dishes during the British Raj in India. There’s also forgotten Anglo-Indianised dishes such as fish colbert, Edward’s roast chicken, railway mutton, old fashioned stew, and lots more.
>>>
Intercontinental
WHERE: Marine Drive
WHEN: August 15
PRICE: Rs 2,022 onwards
CALL: 66399999
A hearty spread
At the Independence Day special lunch buffet—Flavours of India— at Via Bombay, there’s a vast spread of dishes from various regions and cuisines of India. Think makai shorba, papdi chaat, dahi wada, naram dil kebab, Andhra chilli chicken, prawn koliwada, paneer sirka pyaaz, kombdi wade, Bengali fish, laal maas and live counters of dimsums and appams too.
>>>
Via Bombay
WHERE: Hotel Jewel of Chembur, First floor, 1st Road, Chembur
WHEN: Till August 15
PRICE: Rs 699+ taxes onwards
CALL: 67099988/99
Tricolour treats
Seventy five food items will be a part of the Independence Day Brunch at Mado Mado, Fairfield by Marriott. The ‘Flavours of India’ brunch will include delicacies highlighting various regions of India, including subz miloni, paneer lababdar, kadi pakoda, laal maas, kolambiche kalvan, dahi ke kebab, bhatti da murg, tri-colour barfi, exotic fruit tart and many more.
>>>
Mado Mado, Fairfield
WHERE: Andheri
WHEN: August 15
PRICE: Rs 1,111+ taxes onwards
CALL: 41938000
For old time’s sake
Travel back in time to get a taste of the pre-independence era with traditional recipes at the 80-year-old Pritam. Think 14-hour slow cooked dal makhani with warm parathas and kulchas, Amritsari chole kulche, baingan ka bharta, lasooni palak, murg methi bahaar, purani dilli murg shaan au shaukat, murg bharta, chaiji di churi roti among others.
>>>
Pritam Restaurant
WHERE: Dadar
WHEN: August 15
PRICE: Rs 300 onwards
CALL: 25226269
For a cause
Celebrate Independence Day for a good cause by getting an assorted box of nine mithais. Pick tirangi barfi and coconut toffee milk cake to sweeten the lives of the farmers of Cheduputtu as all proceeds from the mithai boxes ordered will go towards The Bombay Canteen’s Independence Day Daawat initiative in support of Naandi Foundation to help farmers “nourish our soil”.
>>>
Bombay Sweet Shop
WHERE: JAK Compound, 1, Byculla
WHEN: Till August 15
Price: Rs 600
CALL: 9136192636