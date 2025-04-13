From hiding spots to clever clues, here’s your no-fuss guide to the ultimate Easter adventure

Easter isn’t just about chocolate bunnies and feasting, it’s the season of the egg hunt. And nothing delights kids like a well-planned Easter egg hunt that ends in sugar and sweet victory.

Back in medieval Europe, Lent meant avoiding consumption of animal products for 40 days. But hens kept laying eggs and they kept piling up. So, people began boiling them to preserve them until Easter. By the time Easter Sunday rolled around, there was no shortage of eggs. Gifting eggs became tradition, and over time, egg hunts became a joyful way to bring communities, congregations, and families together. Symbolically, the hunt is said to represent the search for Jesus’s empty tomb after his resurrection.

This symbolic egg hunt is now a big part of popular culture for believers and non-believers alike. So, how should you organise one for your kids?

Pick the perfect playground

The setting makes the hunt. If the sun is not too harsh, take the game outdoors. A garden, terrace, or common area in your building complex adds a sense of adventure. If you’re indoors, all’s not lost. Think like a child: under the couch, behind cushions, inside cupboards, or in drawers kids are allowed to open. Make sure the hiding spots are safe and accessible, but still offer a bit of mystery.

Make your clues clever

Riddles, rhymes, or simple hints—your clues should spark excitement, not frustration. You want your hunters to feel challenged but capable. Try ideas like: “I’m where your bedtime tales live” or “I keep your snacks crunchy and cool”. Tailor the clues to the age group, smaller kids need simpler prompts, while older ones might enjoy a bit of wordplay or a mini scavenger challenge.

Bring your skills to the fore when decorating the eggs. Pics/iStock

Splash out on designs

You’ve got two options: plastic or DIY. Plastic eggs are ideal if you’re hiding treats inside the eggs, or if you’re playing outdoors and need something sturdy. If DIY is more your thing, boil one egg per clue and get cracking with colours. Here’s a simple technique for marbled magic: Step one, fill a tray with shaving cream. Two, add drops of food colouring and swirl it gently. Three, roll the eggs in this colourful mix and let them sit. Four, once dry, wipe off the cream to reveal gorgeous, marbled eggs. Do a test egg first—you’ll want a few Insta-worthy ones.

Treats, prizes and little surprises

The best part of the egg hunt? The loot. Fill plastic eggs with mini chocolates, stickers, or even hand-written jokes. For a grand finale, stash a golden egg with a special prize. Think: a bigger chocolate bar, a craft kit, or the right to pick the movie for family movie night. For a healthier twist, fill eggs with trail mix, raisins, or small toys instead of candy.

Bonus tips

If you have kids of different ages, divide the space into age zones from ‘easy’ to ‘challenging’. You can pair younger kids with older ones for some sibling bonding. And finally, know how many eggs are in play so you don’t have mysterious leftovers days later.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about the sugar rush. An Easter egg hunt is about having fun, teamwork, a bit of friendly competition, and the joy of discovery. Ready, set, hunt!

Tips for an egg-cellent hunt

Glitter glam eggs

You can also paint plastic eggs with glue. Roll in glitter or use glitter pens for patterns. Seal with a clear coat so the sparkle stays put.

Go natural

Use natural vegetable dyes to keep things safe. Red cabbage gives you blue eggs. Turmeric creates yellow eggs. With beetroot, you get pink eggs. Boil ingredients in water with a dash of vinegar, then soak your boiled eggs for a few hours. And, voila!

Non-candy treats

You can mix up treats and surprises. Add temporary tattoos, puzzle pieces (put one in each egg, complete it at the end).