For the kalakaar in Lonavala

For Lonavala-based artist Shruti Khandelwal, her newly-established exhibition space is a way for the hill station’s art community to come together. Pics/Satej Shinde

Art Ghar. That’s the title of Lonavala’s newest art space, scrawled in white chalk on a wooden door, not yet hung up, outside Shruti Khandelwal’s residence. The glass-enclosed exhibition centre has sleek black tiles, and as you go around the corner, a bright wall of watercolours catches the eye.

“These are my lockdown pieces,” the artist says proudly. “I have painted Lonavala through my eyes.” A closer look reveals the winding brick bridges of Bhushi dam, the sun shining on Pavana lake, and the colourful chikki shops that line the main street. While oil painting has been her expertise and a practice she has nurtured since class X, watercolours are a recent love. The romance brewed during the pandemic-induced isolation when oils were tough to procure.

Named Art Ghar, the centre is an extension of the artist’s home and meant to be a cosy, walk-in space

Khandelwal, who hails from the quiet, forested environs of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, moved to Lonavala 18 years ago when she married Anand Khandelwal. The absence of art appreciation at the sleepy hill station bothered her, which is why she started teaching art 16 years ago through her studio, Shruti Art Studio. “There is no art community here,” she emphasises. “That’s why it’s been a dream to open an art space in the heart of Lonavala.”

Art Ghar sits beside Lonavala station, just off the main market. Its proximity to the nerve centre is important, Khandelwal thinks. “I named it Art Ghar because it’s an extension of my home, and my life. It’s meant especially for women to drop in, exhibit their art, and find a safe space to explore their hobbies, uninhibited by household duties.” Creating art, she feels, starts with having access to an inspiring environment.

This painting by Khandelwal represents women who are fearful of following their dreams, approaching life hesitantly, with their eyes averted

The sunlit space houses an oil reproduction of a photo taken when she was getting ready on her wedding day, dressed in a pink saree; a watercolour of Shiv and Parvati, which she gifted to her husband when they were engaged, and a gilded Tanjore work of Ganesha. But her favourite painting sits on the first level, inside her forest-green themed residence above the art space: A painting of two Rajasthani girls, dressed in Bandhani sarees, their eyes avoiding the viewer’s gaze. “This symbolises how women are hesitant to pursue their dreams,” she shares. It has a personal angle: hailing from a traditional Marwadi family, Khandelwal admits that at times responsibilities take over and passion takes a backseat. She was lucky to have the support of family and train under the guidance of late Ujjwal Ghosh, a well-known artist from Jharkhand.

The hill station now has a burgeoning community of artists and creative personalities, but no dedicated exhibition space. Manasvi Bhatia, co-founder of Lonavala Local, who operates the art tours, says that she and co-founder Viraj Kapadia have discovered several hidden gems at the weekend getaway: a 150-year old mansion that houses an original Picasso painting belonging to businessman Ashok Shah; historian Anand Naik’s extensive documentation on Lonavala and collection of antique cameras, and a vintage car collection that belongs to the owners of Regal Wines. “You can hop off the train, and spend the rest of the day at Art Ghar, before you dive into the artsy and culinary finds.”

Art Ghar’s official opening is a little way off, says Khandelwal. “But this space can be a start to promoting a creative culture in Lonavala.”