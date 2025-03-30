Breaking News
You can wear this AI, all day long

Updated on: 30 March,2025 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bhupen Patel

The Neosapien aids memory and communication

You can wear this AI, all day long

The Neosapien is both functional and fashionable

You can wear this AI, all day long
Wearable gadget Neosapien has entered the competitive landscape of wearable technology with a strong focus on AI-driven features, aiming to enhance productivity and memory retention. As a newcomer in this space, it offers a range of functionalities designed for professionals and anyone looking to streamline their daily tasks.



The Neosapien captures meeting narratives in a concise, pointwise format. This feature not only helps users retain crucial information but also provides actionable suggestions, making it easier to prioritise tasks after meetings. The gadget excels in organising reminders and allows users to add notes if it misses specific details, such as names, effectively acting like an extra gigabyte of brain memory. One standout innovative aspect is its emotional analysis capability, which provides insights into the emotional tone of discussions.


Performance
The audio capture quality is impressive, with a range of up to two meters and support for multiple languages, making it versatile for various environments. The device boasts a 150 mAh battery that lasts an impressive 64 hours, easily outlasting three days on a single charge, which is a significant advantage for busy individuals.

Design & compatibility
Stylishly designed, the Neosapien is both functional and fashionable. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide user base. The initial one-year subscription comes free, with a reasonable fee of R499 for cloud storage in the second year. Users can rest assured that their data is end-to-end encrypted and securely stored, addressing privacy concerns in today’s digital age. 

Weak points
However, the Neosapien is not without its drawbacks. Notably, it lacks music connectivity and has limited integration with email, which may reduce its appeal for users looking for a comprehensive digital assistant. These features could significantly enhance its functionality and overall user experience.  

Overall experience
The Neosapien is a promising addition to the wearable tech market, particularly for those who value organisation and memory enhancement in their professional lives. As technology continues to play an essential role in our lives, the Neosapien stands out as a tool that not only aids memory but also enriches communication and emotional understanding in everyday interactions.

