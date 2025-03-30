All three apps offer you a user-friendly interface and a range of services—from horoscopes to personalised kundali readings

Pic/Istock

From astrology to fashion: Explore these unique offerings online

Affordable astrology

Tired of paying hefty ISD rates for astrological consultations? You can check out these three apps we curated: Astrochat, GaneshaSpeaks and AstroPe, that offer expert insights for as little as R5 per minute. Whether you’re curious about your day, week, or month ahead, these apps connect you with experienced astrologers at an affordable price. There are higher-end options, too, in case if you want a more detailed reading. All three apps offer you a user-friendly interface and a range of services—from horoscopes to personalised kundali readings.

Keffiyeh Pashmine ka



Pic/iStock

Love the elegant Hirbawi keffiyeh but face constant stock shortages? Why not order a legit, homegrown piece that even has its own GI-tag?! Kashmir gives you the alternative: government-approved, authentic Pashmina keffiyehs are now available, delivered straight to your doorstep with a certificate of authenticity. These exquisite stoles and headdresses are crafted with the finest Pashmina. They also have a resale value, making them an easy investment. Add a touch of Kashmir’s artistry to your wardrobe with Phamb and Pashmkaar’s products, located in the heart of Srinagar Valley.

For orders & enquiries: Phamb: 7006331098; Pashmkaar: 7011805279

Poetry you can wear

If Charles Bukowski’s raw, unfiltered poetry speaks to your soul, Huemn’s collection is a must-have for your wardrobe.

In this blend of literature with fashion, you get t-shirts, shirts and dresses adorned with Bukowski’s iconic verses and/or his brooding portrait. It is perfect for literary enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. After all, why just read Bukowski when you can wear his words?

Huemn.in; Price: Rs 4,100 onwards

A bookmark of flowers

Remember finding a tiny, pretty flower and using it as a bookmark because it was too beautiful to let go? We’ve discovered something that combines the charm of that memory with a practical twist—flower-drying stickers! This simple yet brilliant idea lets you place a flower between two transparent adhesive sheets, preserving it as it dries and turning it into a beautiful bookmark. It’s a delightful way to mark your place in a book while holding onto a little piece of nature. The most affordable version, priced at Rs 499, comes with 15 frames and offers creative variations like travel journal inserts, vintage luggage tags, and even boarding pass keepsakes for memorable trips. Whether you’re a book lover, a travel enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates life’s little joys, these flower-drying stickers are sure to make your inner child smile. So go ahead, add a touch of floral magic to your books and memories!

flyingcarts.in; Price: Rs 499 onwards