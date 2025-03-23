Blossom Surprises! What: Flat 10 per cent off; Where: Nagindas Master Road, Fort ; Cost: Rs 800 (for two); To Book: 9152323023

Representation pic

From music to comedy: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

Khelo aur kudos

PIC/iSTOCK

A one-of-a-kind experience where little minds learn through touch, play, and discovery! Sensory Play sparks curiosity, boosts problem-solving, and strengthens motor and language skills—all while having loads of fun. Plus, a splash of GK keeps kids engaged!

Batch 1 (1–2.5 yrs) – With an adult

Batch 2 (2.5–6 yrs) – Independent explorers!

WHEN: March 20 onwards, 5 pm

WHERE: Magic Beans, Kemps Corner

PRICE: Rs 650 onwards

TO BOOK: BMS

4ever 4tified



PIC/YOUTUBE @Yashrajnt

No labels, no dress codes, no barriers—just raw, unfiltered sound! No Code, the brainchild of Yashraj, is all about breaking boundaries and sharing music for the pure joy of it. Join the genre-blurring, high-energy experience where creativity thrives.

WHEN: March 28, 8 pm

WHERE: Antisocial, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 799 onwards

TO BOOK: BMS

A pink paradise

Set sail from Bhandup Pumping Station for a flamingo-watching experience at Thane Creek! You can spot them up close, along with herons, egrets, and more. With expert naturalists, this hidden gem is a must for nature lovers. Birdwatching, adventure, and tranquility—all in one trip!

WHEN: March 8 onwards

WHERE: Tata Colony, Mulund

PRICE: Rs 1,250

TO BOOK: urbanaut.app

Laugh till you drop!

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter with the super relatable and hilarious Gaurav Kapoor. The comedian, who has won nearly all open-mics he ever participated in, will surely cut deep into your weekly blues with his razor-sharp wit!

WHEN: March 23 onwards

WHERE: Multiple venues

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO BOOK: BMS

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Maitri Jadhav Dog Trainer

RECOMMENDED BY: Dr Sachi Shanbhag, Animaux Clinique Thane—I have seen Maitri being patient with dogs but she also extends this patience while speaking to the parents and helping them build a strong, long-lasting bond with their pups.

Maitri Jadhav says, “Once you are loved by a dog you can’t go back to the human version of love.” But Jadhav doesn’t just cuddle and boop—she encourages proper boundaries for both human and dog to ensure the relationship grows with love and respect, and you also won’t have to struggle with each other in public—or even indoors—as many families do.

“Discipline is not something bad but a necessity in a dog’s life. The earlier you start, the better,” says Jadhav. So how does one inculcate discipline in a dog without being harsh?

“Teach and encourage the dog for the behaviour you want to see, instead of constantly saying “No” for an emotion or behaviour they probably don’t know how to deal with,” says Jadhav. She adds: “Maintaining healthy boundaries always makes any relationship better. Just because they love us unconditionally doesn’t mean we should take advantage of it.”

AVAILABLE FOR: Dog training and behavioural consultation

Instagram @maitris_ark