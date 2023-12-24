Lost in holiday limbo? Two days of free fun await you—events, walks and wonders

Woke up this morning and can’t figure what to do for the next two days of chutti? We got you sorted with events, walks and around-town wonders. And guess what? It’s all free!

Curated by Aastha Atray Banan, Neerja Deodhar, Arpika Bhosale, Christalle Fernandes, and Anoushka Kale

Family Tree

A 35-feet tall communi-tree

The Christmas tree looked after by Holy Cross Church at Kurla is a good spot to start Sunday. The Parish has added the name of every family to its tree that stands 35 feet tall. The leaves made of coloured hard paper have the name—in tiny font—of over 3,000 of its parishioners, so no one feels left out.

“The tree is symbolic of the community, and we are growing tall each year, thanks to a vibrant parish and school,” says Father Barthol Machado, Parish Priest, Holy Cross Church. Under the tree will come presents for the school’s pupils. “We try to include the children as well so everyone feels that seen and special at one of the most wonderful times of the year.”

It’s entirely a community effort, even the decorations such as wreaths, bells, candy cane are all made by hand by the children, informs Michelle David, one of the teachers who conducted the workshop at Holy Cross High School. “Each child took special interest and worked with art and craft teachers to prepare a variety of bells and stars to decorate each class,” says David. There is also a Christmas procession, with students dressed as different characters of the Christmas story with a trailing troupe of angels going around the school to ring in the cheer.

WHEN: After 6 pm

WHERE: Holy Cross Ground, Kurla West

Want to Bazaar Hop?

Crawford is lit

This goes without saying. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, or Crawford Market to you and me, is the place for everything and more so for festivities: Crowded with happy shoppers and glittering baubles, one can’t turn a corner without bumping into a new variety of ornament or a string of particularly delightful lights. We were charmed by the variety of string lights and fairy lights on display, and Mangaldas market’s shiny fabrics.

Hauls of Versova

In a rush for last-minute gifts for your loved ones, or for your office Santee? Hop over to Versova Social for a delightful bazaar that has curated festive finds, which include indie brands and city businesses. You may just end up buying gifts for yourself and not your recipients, after all.

WHEN: December 24, 12 PM onwards

WHERE: Versova Social

RSVP: insider.in

Orlem cheer

Malad’s Our Lady of Lourdes Church brought in the Christmas cheer this past weekend itself, with a bazaar and carol singing. It’s a lively neighbourhood where readers can find interesting installations based on festive themes, Goa-style cutlet pav, and old establishments selling marzipan, sweets and baubles to make your homes glitter.

WHERE: Orlem, Malad

Get arty to party

The day before Christmas

For bibliophiles craving a dose of quiet reading before the festivities start to amp up in the evening, stroll over to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli. You’ll find a quiet reading community that gathers to read in solitude and peace, nestled in the greenery of the park. Bring along that book you’ve been meaning to read—don’t wait until New Year to start acting on your resolutions.

WHEN: December 24, 11 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli

Animal watching

Wildlife photographer Parag Bhatt is showcasing his works at Jehangir Art Gallery. The award-winning photographer, Bhatt’s oeuvre focuses on capturing stills of the natural world. Aptly titled In the Heart of the Wild: A Visual Odyssey, the exhibition depicts his perspective on wildlife as seen through his eyes—and camera lens. Expect to see captures of elephants moving across their habitats in majestic silence, leopards caught staring into the camera, and seals and polar bears thriving in their icy habitats.

WHEN: Till December 26, 11 AM to 7 PM

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Magic at malls

Decor delights

The decor at Palladium this year is themed on radiance, and the glittery exhibits reflect that. A huge, sparkly silver teddy bear nestles among two Christmas trees, like a fable come to life; while the tree in the courtyard arena has strings of blue lights attached to its top creating a brightly-lit canopy. For those who love nothing more than revelling in bright baubles, glitter, and fairylights, this is the place for you to be during Christmas.

WHEN: 11 AM to 10.30 PM

WHERE: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

People spotting

For those who wander to window-shop and watch throngs of festive shoppers pass them by, Inorbit Mall in Malad is the best spot. The area outside the mall is lit up, and there are quite a few photo-worthy opportunities. At the back, there’s also a place to sit and chill and watch the world pass you by. If you’re in Navi Mumbai, the Vashi outlet has a Christmas-themed winter wonderland in the main entrance area, replete with a blue tree doubling as an igloo, a larger-than-life snowman, and cosmic-themed decor.

WHEN: 11 AM to 9.30 PM

WHERE: Inorbit Mall, Malad and Vashi

Make your steps

Capture the sights of bustling Bandra

MumbaiOGraphy is conducting a photography walk that starts from Hill road in Bandra, which is bedecked with Christmas décor for sale, and continues for two hours through the hamlets within the queen of the suburbs, such as Ranwar and Pali village. The MumbaiOGraphy team will direct the photography session of quaint East Indian homes and narrow lanes. Bring your camera along for high-res shots.

WHEN: December 24, 4 PM

MEETING-POINT: Marks & Spencer, Bandra West

RSVP: 81083 23263

Explore the stories of Maximum City

For those planning a staycation to take advantage of the holiday, you’re in luck. Civitatis’ Mumbai tours takes you through the heart of South Mumbai, showing you the city from the lens of a visitor introduced to the chaos and beauty that is Mumbai. If you’re new to the city, or have relatives visiting, this walk is a wonderful group exercise to see the Horniman Circle gardens, and, of course, the iconic Gateway

of India.

WHEN: December 25

MEETING-POINT: Gateway of India

RSVP: civitatis.com

Browse through the lanes of Byculla

Byculla is synonymous with the Veermata Jijabai Udyan, but what many don’t know is that there is a historic church, St Gloria’s, in the area as well, all of 112 years. The original building was constructed by the Portuguese Franciscans in 1632; and the current building, an English Gothic Revival structure, was built in 1913.

WHEN: 9 AM to 3 PM

WHERE: Sant Savata Mali Marg, Byculla East

Meander through Mumbai’s Malabar

Malabar Hill’s winding lanes are the perfect place to get lost in your thoughts as you wander up and down the hill. The Hanging Gardens are closed right now, but there’s the Banganga tank, whose steps encourage contemplation and the Walkeshwar temple complex. If you’re in the area, enjoy a stroll through the lanes before stopping to admire the city’s skyline outlined in grey settlements against the backdrop of the Arabian sea.

WHERE: Malabar Hill, Grant Road

Comfort of the couch

Museum tours

Too cosily ensconced at home? Take a virtual tour of the country’s museums from there. The Ministry of Culture has put together an entire roadmap of museum websites you can browse through. Click on the museum of your choice, and browse through its digital collections, read up on the exhibits, and, in case of our own Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), even take a virtual tour.

WHERE: indiaculture.gov.in/virtual-museums

Breathing in positivity

For those who want to spend their Christmas weekend in a state of calmness, join Parul Khurrana’s online meditation and breath workshop. The workshop will teach you how to harmonise your body and mind and be present in the moment.

WHEN: December 24, 11 AM

WHERE: Zoom

RSVP: insider.in

Be Purposeful

Spend afternoons reading peacefully

You may not want to spend moolah on buying books, but many bookstores in the city encourage you to just sit around and read. There’s Title Waves in Bandra West that has put up sofas and chairs for you to lounge for a few hours. Kitab Khana at Fountain is a good spot too. You can get a coffee at both places as well

Where: Kitab Khana, Fort; Title Waves, Bandra West

First time for Yoga

The Yoga Institute is organising yoga camps on Christmas day for those who want to get a head-start on their New Year’s resolution of being healthy. Learn about general yoga asanas, attend a Diet camp to know your body composition, and study the basics of meditation.

>>>

Where: The Yoga Institute, Santacruz East and Dadabhai Naoroji Udyan, Andheri

RSVP: 26103568/26110506