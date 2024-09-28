Breaking News
Navratri 2024 Soak in the festivities with these unique events in Mumbai

Navratri 2024: Soak in the festivities with these unique events in Mumbai

Updated on: 29 September,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Here’s a cheat code to making the most of the Navratri festivities, whether it’s partying with garba queen Falguni Pathak, or pandal-hopping across Mumbai

Representation Pic

Dandiya pro in a day


Don’t have time for long courses? One day is all you need at this garba workshop. Whip out your dandiyas and brush up your moves here, all while connecting with fellow garba enthusiasts. Get the party started early with this interactive session that will guide you through the energetic steps and lively movements that make garba so enchanting.
WHEN: September 29, 4PM
WHERE: Venue to be announced
PRICE: Rs 500 
To Book: insider.in


Decode the ‘raas’ of dandiya


Bringing Gujarat’s dandiya raas to Mumbai, Rangilo Re keeps the essence of traditional Navratri alive and blends it with the city’s vibe of glamour and culture. Featuring singer Parthiv Gohil, this indoor, fully air-conditioned utsav is a chance for up to 16,000 dandiya lovers to enjoy the spirit of dance and delicious food in the festival.
WHEN: October 3-11
WHERE: NESCO Hall 4, Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 699 onwards 
To Book: insider.in

The garba queen returns!

Pics/Getty Images
Pics/Getty Images

If there’s any artist that’s synonymous with Navratri, it's Falguni Pathak! Regarded as the queen of garba, she is back to make you dance to the beats of her energetic tunes at the Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2024. Join the garba queen this October and experience a breath-taking Navratri!
WHEN: October 3-12
WHERE: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivli (West)
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards 
To Book: bookmyshow.com

Pandal-hopping in Mumba Devi’s city

This Navratri Temple/Pandal Hopping Tour in Mumbai brings to you a unique experience. In about four hours, you will be able to tour all the iconic ancient heritage temples and pandals of Mumbai including Mumba Devi Temple, Mahalaxmi Temple, Prabha Devi Temple and Bengali club pandals. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore Mumbai’s heritage!
WHEN: October 4-13
WHERE: Saifee Hospital 
PRICE: Rs 1,500 
To Book: bookmyshow.com

