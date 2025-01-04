Explore these interesting experiences, games and products online

From online exhibits and podcasts to unique products, here are some interesting things you can explore on digital platforms

People visit the memorial on 35th Berlin Wall fall anniversary in Berlin, Germany on November 9. Pic/Getty Images

Germany, through a young lens

It has been over 35 years since the Berlin Wall fell, yet very few exhibitions have commemorated this pivotal moment in history. Deutshland25 is one such online exhibition by Google Arts & Culture, that celebrates the German reunification. This exhibit offers a fresh perspective on contemporary Germany by highlighting the experiences and stories of a unique generation—those born after the Berlin Wall fell. These individuals, who have grown up in a unified nation, provide a compelling look at how this historical event has shaped the country’s culture, identity, and everyday life.

With stunning visuals, interactive displays, and personal narratives, the Deutshland25 exhibition takes you on an insightful journey into the lives of young Germans—a world shaped by the past yet looking boldly into the future. The exhibit explores Germany beyond its iconic landmarks, focusing on the diverse voices and stories of those who have only known a united nation. Dive into this thought-provoking exhibit and discover a side of modern Germany you might not have expected.

Know your basics!

The Stuff You Should Know podcast on Spotify, hosted by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, is a treasure trove for curious minds. Covering topics ranging from historical mysteries to scientific phenomena, pop culture, and quirky trivia, each episode dives deep into its subject with a mix of humour and well-researched insights.



PIC/INSTAGRAM

Whether exploring “How Air Conditioning Works,” “The Winchester Mystery House,” or “What Makes a Cult a Cult,” Josh and Chuck make learning about the most mundane topics fun and accessible. Their conversational style feels like chatting with friends who love to share fascinating stories. Perfect for road trips or a relaxing evening, this podcast is both entertaining and educational.

A place for everything!

Getting organised is on everyone’s mind anytime the year , and it can finally come to an end. In 2025, you can get closer to achieving that by starting small.

If your work desk is a mess, this Misa Multipurpose Organiser is a great assistant. It has small peach-coloured dividers that offer sections to keep all the things you need in place. You can use this to keep your office supplies and stationery together, hoist this at your art station, use it to organise your craft or sewing materials, or add it to your dressing table to keep make-up brushes and lipsticks in place. We could go on with the list of ways to use this organiser to keep your tables tidy.

After all, a tidy desk could help you focus better. Right?

Price: Rs 799

Buy it here: Vaaree.com

https://vaaree.com/products/misa-storage-cutlery-stand-with-peach-dividers

Wanna be a billionaire?

Welcome to one of the Internet’s most entertaining games: Spend Elon Musk’s Money. If you are looking for a light way to pass time or just fill in the gaps of your day, this witty and engaging game is perfect for you. It invites you to play billionaire, spending Elon Musk’s $240 billion fortune on virtually anything material that you can imagine. From luxury beachfront villas and private jets to designer cars, shoes, subscriptions to OTT platforms, and even food—the options are nearly endless. This game is available as a Google Chrome extension and can also be downloaded through the Play Store.

Anti-slip workout

Mint & Oak’s yoga and Pilates sock collection is a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. Designed with a non-slip, grippy bottom, these socks provide excellent traction, ensuring stability on mats or machines during workouts. Whether you are someone who is just embarking on their fitness journey or looking to enhance their already established routine, these socks are a practical and stylish choice. Available in a variety of colours and designs, one can choose from ankle-length or knee-length styles, each featuring an anti-skid grip ideal for yoga and Pilates sessions.

Price: R499-1,999

www.mintandoak.in

New year, new me!

Start your New Year with the Magnificent Vision Board Kit, your ultimate companion for goal-setting and manifestation! This all-in-one kit empowers you to create a personalised vision board that inspires daily action. It includes 15 Personal Transformation Cards designed by psychology specialists, featuring affirmations, gratitude prompts, and Law of Attraction guides. Visualise success with 20 powerful Life Goals Pictures that stimulate your subconscious to work tirelessly toward your dreams. Add a special touch with unique embellishments like the Believe charm and a prosperity bracelet. The kit also includes a surprise item to help break negative thought cycles and boost positivity.

Buy it on: amazon.in