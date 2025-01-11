Kayaking to rock climbing, best activities in Mumbai for adventure enthusiasts

Adventure junkies, you don’t have to leave the city or plan an elaborate holiday if you are looking for an adrenaline rush

Kayak at Juhu

Back at Juhu Beach, take a quiet ride in a kayak by yourself or with a friend. Indo Kayak has quality kayaks that allow you out in the open sea after a short training session. Strap on your life jacket, and get ready to row your boat. You will need to pre-book your slot as only limited kayaks are available.

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

Contact: 7039600679

Sail high in Juhu

What does Mumbai look like from above? Find out as you parasail away at Juhu Beach with Sailing Bay Watersports. There’s no training needed here. You simply show up, store things in a locker, and hop on the boat to the deep sea. Once your harness is strapped, let the wind take you for a ride. Sailing Bay also offers other water sports including jet ski, twister boat ride, and dragon ride.

Price: Rs 1,200

Contact: 9595110022

Anchors aweigh at the Gateway

Sailing the high seas is thrilling, and with Book My Sailing you can learn the basics of how to sail. Pick a morning, afternoon, or evening slot and head to the Gateway of India for a two-hour-long session that will initiate you. Alternatively, sit back and enjoy the views and the quiet of the sea. A group of up to five is allowed to ride along with a professional sailor.

Price: Rs 4,000 per yacht onward

Contact: 9321365152

Climb every rock in Powai

Indoor rock climbing is a workout, a hobby, and can be a weekend activity too. With High Rock in Powai, Mumbai finally has its largest arena. It’s all pretty straightforward right at the booking. You can choose to climb with or without a harness (you will need to bring your own), and get into action for 120 minutes. The fee includes shoe rental as well, and you are recommended to bring a partner along to hold your rope.

Price: Rs 1,240 onwards

WHERE: S4, A-wing, Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Get zippy in Powai

Get the adrenaline rush of crossing a distance at a height of 40 feet. Go Bananas offers the opportunity to conquer your fear of heights on a zipline in Powai. You simply have to wear a harness and headgear and get ready to be suspended by a rope to ride a distance at 50-60 kmph. The full experience takes 120 minutes and is only done during the day to maintain safety.

Price: As per group size

Contact: 8758039485 on WhatsApp

Ride the waves in Virar

At Rajodi Beach, suit up to surf with the Mumbai Surf Club. The 90-minute session is apt for beginners as it teaches you how to use and handle your equipment. You will learn how to body surf, belly ride, pop up, and balance your body on a surfboard. Practice, ride the waves, and have fun. If you want to make a weekend out of this, the surf club has options to camp with other activities like skating and paddle boarding.

Price: Rs 1,700

Contact: 75077 88465

