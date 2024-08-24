A farm stay-cum-pottery studio offers a creative escape from city life without having to drive too far out

Cynthia tore down her father’s defunct sausage factory to build the pottery studio at the farm

This farm stay-cum-pottery studio in Titwala offers a creative escape from city life

When Cynthia Lewis, an ex-media professional, quit her career in advertising in 2021, she chose a farm stay-cum-pottery studio in Dharamsala to spend her first few unemployed days. It was learning pottery there and living on the farm in the Himalayas, that gave her the idea to replicate the model in Mumbai. And she made her dream a reality. Once you cross over the Pisa Dam over the Bhatsa River in Titwala, a small road will lead you to Lewis Farms. The expansive property has been with the Lewis family for four generations. It’s here where the family grows mangoes and jamun, and occasionally, papaya, ramphal, and sitaphal. The farm also has a lake, where they raise tilapia fish.

At any time of the day, one can walk along tiny trails all across the farm during a stay here

Fourth-generation Lewis now runs the farm, and tells us, “I grew up here. My great-grandfather bought it. One person from my family takes up the responsibility to run the farm. My father used to run it after my grandfather. Now, it’s me.” At one time, Lewis’s father used to run a sausage factory out of the farm. When it was defunct, the space lay empty. It’s this spot that Lewis has broken down to create a pottery studio. Along with her partner, Rahul Richard, she runs the Winding Road Studios where she creates pottery to sell and teaches eager students as well. A bungalow at the farm offers a cosy farm stay as well, where you can spend the night and enjoy home-style meals prepared by the farm hands.



Studio time starts with a session in hand-sculpting and Cynthia fires up the final pieces and ships them over

This writer spent a weekend at the Lewis Farm, and had a relaxing time not only learning pottery but also catching some quiet a mere two-hour drive away from the city. The spacious bungalow has four bedrooms and you can opt for a two-bed room or a dorm-style room. There is no AC, but the abundant greenery around keeps the rooms cool. There’s ample room to read, a porch to sit and enjoy views, and small trails to walk around the farm. The living room is complete with a bookshelf on one end, and a dining area on the other that has a snack cabinet. Guests are free to grab what they like, and Gpay the MRP of what they pick via a scanner placed inside. One can brew their own tea and coffee for free, or grab a packet of Wai Wai or Maggi from the pantry. A two-minute walk from the bungalow is where the pottery studio sits. The studio time started with Lewis teaching us how to mould and sculpt clay by hand. Each participant gets to shape the clay as they like, and most of us were engrossed in creating ashtrays, mugs, bowls, and even plates. Lewis is a patient teacher, encouraging each one of us to create as we please without worrying about the outcome.



Cynthia Lewis and Rahul Richard

Finally, the time came to take over the wheel. Lewis and Richard, both trained potters, offered a demo and sat down with each participant explaining to them how to go about moulding the clay. Lesson one involved centering and simply learning how to pull the clay to a desired height by the hand. Both teachers constantly reminded us that as it was our first-time on the wheel, it’s best to play around. It’s ok to be wrong, as first-time potters we were expected to only feel the clay and understand how each movement of the hand can shape it differently.

The experience in the studio is calming. The windows open to trees, the family’s dogs run around, and the studio cat makes an occasional appearance. The way the studio is designed, a group could be hand-sculpting on the table while five others could be trying their hands at wheel pottery. Back in the bungalow, one is free to spend the evening as they please. The hosts are quite hands-on with their hospitality. They check rooms and straighten beds, keep a close eye if you need help on the pottery wheel, and fry sides in the kitchen for lunch or dinner even if the meal is cooked by their help.

Overall, the experience at Winding Road Studios in Lewis Farms was relaxing--at no point, did we feel rushed. The home-style meals included dal chawal, sabzi, and a side – all made with whatever is locally available. A stay here is clearly an extension of the couple’s home and their warm hospitality is something they have learnt through the process, minus any prior experience. The studio is open for day students as well and the one-day experience includes lunch. Those interested in learning pottery long term can return. Lewis also fires up the hand-sculpted pieces by each participant and ships them off to their home. The farm also has an off-roading track for car and bike enthusiasts.

Price: A day-course

Costs: Rs 2,500 per head from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by lunch

A stay at the farm including studio time can range between Rs 3,000 per night for a dorm bed or Rs 7,000 per night for a two-bed room.

Contact: 9930245199