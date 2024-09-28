Navratri 2024: Follow this easy guide to be ready for garba all nine days

A starter kit that includes all you will need to dance your way through nine nights

Never attended a garba night? For those who are initiating themselves into the festival this year, here’s a starter kit to help you get through nine nights of dancing with maximum fun.

Wear Kutchi patchwork

Loud, beautiful patchwork with Kutchi designs is the go-to style for Garba night. Dress in some, but here’s a pro-tip: Wear cotton to soak up the sweat, and to dance with ease. Men can opt for a kurta-pajama, but if you want your true inner Gujju to shine, there’s nothing better than a Kediyu to twirl in through the night.

Get it here: Generic has several designs for both men and women, and it’s light on the pocket to help keep budget in check.

Oxidise yourself

Jewellery is key! And, oxidised bangles, earrings, and chokers are perhaps the best accessories to pair and elevate a simple ghaghra-choli.

Get it here: Teej has a massive oxidised jewellery collection that’s light and

easy to wear for a night of many twirls, jumps, and whatnot!

Grab a dance pass!

Garba in your friends’ societies may be easily accessible. But seasoned Garba-goers know the ‘it’ spot is NESCO, where you can dance to Parthiv Gohil’s vivacious vocals, and of course, nothing beats passes to Phalguni Pathak’s garba nights! The tickets are easily available, so your Navrati won’t be dampened.

Get it here: Passes are live on Insider.

BYOS: Bring your own sticks!

You could always just dance to the beats of garba, but make sure to bring your own sticks to the party and join in the raas. Online stores a full of bright designs, laced, or covered in bright brocade.

Get it here: Avanti Creation has multiple colours, garish lace that will help you stand out.

