Urban, fun and purposeful—Islamic decor and stationery is perfect for those who love a deen-inspired life

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Gifts for the modern Muslim x 00:00

Lock it in resin

Multidisciplinary artist Marzia Ali is known for her beautiful resin art, transforming precious flowers into timeless home decor. Her custom-made Islamic art is one of the best we have seen. From resin bookmarks to agate plates and custom jewellery to vases and frames—it’s time to up your decor and stationary game with these custom gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price Rs 399 onwards

To order: www.marziaali.com

Of dua and doodles

This Bengaluru-based faith-inspired lifestyle brand has products that help express the modern Muslim lifestyle. From balloons and buntings to Ramzan pyjamas and placemats and Islamic motif cookie cutters, tins, platters, scrolls and more, Imaan Explorers products pair trendy popular designs with gentle Islamic reminders to allow young urban Muslim families to celebrate their faith and express their Muslim identity with pride. Catering to the market demand lacking Islamic decor, founder Tara Khan wants to inspire families to make their unique traditions and celebrate their faith while creating long-lasting memories that will turn into compelling stories for future generations. “We aim to make Ramzan and Eid a season that is a sheer visual treat,” she adds.

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To order: www.imaanexplorers.com

Art with a heart

What started as simple doodling during the pandemic is now this Science student’s favourite after-college pastime. Self-taught artist Mariya has been taking custom orders for calligraphy on almost anything you can imagine—books, cups, holders, frames—and delivers in no time. “Arabic calligraphy is therapy for me. I love to read translations of ayats and include them in my work so people who don’t know the language can read and appreciate the beautiful meaning of it too,”

she adds.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

To order: thecalligraphycart._

Planning for the best

An Instagram find, we love this productivity-based stationery brand by Fathima Hudha Bedi, featuring Islamic stationery. We recently bought their Ramadan planner, which has checklists, trackers, duas, dhikrs, adhkars, ayah of the day, deed challenge, and taraweeh instructions. The kids’ dua stickers are cool, too. There are tearable Islamic planners with customised tasbeeh that we are eyeing next.

Price: Rs 75 onwards

To order: www.artificientbyfhb.com