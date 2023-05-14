Are your green friends not in a good shape during the heatwave? Here are five ways to show them a little extra love and informed care

Representation pic

Listen to this article 5 expert tips to take care of your plants this summer x 00:00

We have seen heatwaves across the country and while it has been brutal on us, the plants in our homes have been taking a hit too. Most experts say that the health of the soil is key to making sure that your potted friends make it through the heat, so we focused on its well-being. We found five ways to ensure your indoor plants stay nourished and don’t lose their sheen this summer.

Mulch away

An important part of the soil’s optimum health is mulching, but how to add mulch to a potted plant? “You can add other things that will feed the soil from inside the pot,” says Preeti Patil, co-founder of Urban Leaves. “You can just add dry leaves swept up from the building premises, that are otherwise burnt. If you have the time, fill a sack with them and stomp, stomp, stomp. Another good addition can be hay, easily found in mango boxes. Or just request the fruit seller for some. Its high fibre content is great for the soil.”

Humidifier

Yes that’s right, a humidifier that is often our go-to for human respiratory concerns helps plants as well, says Diipti Jhangiani, who works as a farm consultant at Edible Garden India. “Keep a humidifier in the vicinity of your plant. This particularly helps in avoiding your plants from drying out as the plant can take water from the humidifier if it needs,” she says.

Know your roots

An infected plant is not a lost cause, says Preeti. “While you’d have to trim the infested stem or leaf, I would suggest addressing the root cause,” she says. “To replenish the health of the soil, till one inch away from the roots, spray some water and add compost”. Patil suggests the finger test: “Push down your index finger in the soil. If it goes all through to the bottom of the pot, the soil is healthy.”

Choose your plants

Apurva Karthik, a teacher, and plant enthusiast from Bengaluru, insists on repotting right before the summer for aerating the soil. “The soil must breathe, and I add compost when I repot so the plant has fresh new ingredients to choose from. If your plant has been in the same pot for six-eight months before summer, the soil will get compact and squeeze out the life from the roots.”

Top it

Diipti loves this trick: Replacing the top soil of your pot with a mulch mat, easily found in the market. “This mat is made of coir,” she says, and helps in retaining the moisture from the compost and soil.” It’s one of the handiest ways to solve multiple problems lack like of nutrition and impact of our watering causing them to wither away in April and May.