From literature to the kitchen: Indulge in these unique offerings online

Updated on: 15 September,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priya Rupani , Spandana Bhura | mailbaug@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

You can choose from llama, dinosaur, unicorn, and shark designs in 14- and 16-inch variants

Representation Pic

This glow-in-the-dark llama print backpack from Scoobies has quickly become a favourite in our home, making school days more fun. Adorned with llamas, hearts, rainbows, and stars, our nine-year-old thinks it is stylish and fun—and we think it adds a touch of whimsy that kids love. Crafted from durable, water-resistant polyester, it keeps belongings safe and dry, and of course, the glow-in-the-dark feature adds extra excitement, perfect for both daytime and nighttime adventures.  We found the backpack lightweight yet sturdy. It has padded shoulder straps, durable zip pullers, and an easy-grab handle for convenience. Storage is a breeze with a spacious main compartment, internal divisions, a stationery pocket, and dual water sleeves. The top zipper pocket is perfect for mini essentials. In short, this backpack is a joyful addition to our school routine, combining style, practicality, and a bit of magic. You can choose from llama, dinosaur, unicorn, and shark designs in 14- and 16-inch variants.
Price: Rs 2,999 onwards
TO ORDER: scoobies.co.in


Universe in verses




Earlier known as ‘Brain Pickings’, this website offers mind-numbing content in the form of excerpts, letters, diary entries, and literary texts from the veterans of philosophy and literature. It also offers content like book curations, and quotes, and has a free newsletter that gets delivered to your inbox on Sundays and Wednesdays. Written and curated by “MIT Fellow” Maria Popova, the thought-provoking blog posts allow readers to expand their knowledge on numerous topics ranging from art to history to sciences. Furthermore, the author also gives new book recommendations for all book lovers to read.
themarginalian.org/

Scraps to salvers

If you’ve ever opened a fridge and had no idea what to make with the random assortment of ingredients inside, this website is perfect for you. After selecting the items in your fridge or pantry, the website will generate a list of recipes that can be made using the available ingredients. Apart from the range of recipes it offers, it’s also useful in saving money and getting creative in the kitchen.
myfridgefood.com/

Mane minder

PIC/INSTAGRAM
She is like a breath of fresh air for mommies navigating the curly journey with their daughters. As a Curly Mom-Wavy Daughter duo, Jenny’s advice feels like it’s coming from a friend who’s been there, done that, and wants to share what works. Her content is full of practical tips that make embracing your natural curls—whether your own or your child’s—feel less daunting and much more fun. Jenny’s honesty is what makes her stand out. Her reviews are the real deal, no sugar-coating; she shares techniques you can use to care for and style your girl’s curls, and she shares everyday school-appropriate styles and more elaborate styles for parties, demonstrating it on her daughter’s locks. Her tips and tricks have been a game-changer for friends and family, who have all turned to her page.
Instagram: @jenny_thecurlymom

Lifestyle news Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day update Sunday Mid-Day news update Sunday Mid-Day latest update Sunday Mid-Day latest news mumbai

