mid-day’s Sundari Iyer tries Moxie Beauty’s hair finishing stick, On the fly. Pics/Satej Shinde

Irked by pesky baby hair while attempting a sleek ponytail or bun? It’s especially difficult with the unexpected humidity this month, resulting in a halo of frizz every time we step out. We came across Moxie Beauty’s hair finishing stick, On The Fly, and decided to give it a try.

It’s about the size of a mascara tube and comes with a similar wand to swipe the lightweight gel-like potion on your hair. We liked the fact that it’s small enough to fit in a handbag, making it great as an on-the-go solution to slick down any frizz or flyaways on the crown.

It’s not waxy like older versions of this kind of product, so it doesn’t weigh the hair down or look greasy, which used to be our chief complaint with other products in the market. Instead, the texture is light, like a diluted aloe vera gel, but it does the job and makes good hair days more attainable. There’s no stickiness or crunch from the gel. And, at the end of the day, when we hit the sack, it doesn’t leave any residue on the pillow either. The price tag might seem hefty at R499, but a little goes a long way, and one tube has already lasted a little over two months for us.

moxiebeauty.in