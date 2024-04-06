Breaking News
Gudi Padwa explained for the baccha log
Updated on: 07 April,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Ahead of Ugadi And Gudi Padwa on April 9, we flip through Kutuki’s picture book, that tells the kids how what to eat, and how to feast

Gudi Padwa explained, Vishu illustrated. Pics/Kutuki

Did you know that Ugadi, celebrated as the day of the New Year in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka, is celebrated by taking an oil bath and drawing Rangoli, and eating sweet Obbattu, which is amde of dal, jaggery and coconut? Or that on Gudi Padwa, which falls on the same day as Ugadi, celebrated in Maharahstra, familes gather in their traditional navvari and saffron turbans and feast on shrikand-puri and puran poli. And they dance the Lezim.



Learning platform Kutuki knows all this, and wants to help you explain to your children the importance of the New Years of the various communities in India. Their picture book—New Years of India—is book that teaches a little girl what it means to celebrate New Years across India.


This includes the food, attire, festivities and the coming together of loved ones, and covers festivals like Bihu, Navroz, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and many more. We found the illustrations and text cute, easy and engaging, and we are sure your kids will lap it up.

Cost: Rs 175
To order: shop.kutuki.in

