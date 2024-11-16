These stories talk about companionship and bittersweetness of farewells

Duck, Death and the Tulip by Wolf Erlbruch

Listen to this article Guides to life, loss, and kinship: Four illustrated books to help you in your journey through life x 00:00

Life’s tender moments can leave an impact long after they have passed. Finding support in art and books, especially when grieving, can help you navigate complex emotions. Depicted in bright colours with astounding storytelling, here are some illustrated books that offer touching reflections on friendship, loss, and acceptance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duck, Death and the Tulip by Wolf Erlbruch

Duck meets Death, an unusual yet friendly companion who follows her on an inevitable journey that leads to ‘The end’. What follows is a moving portrayal of companionship and acceptance. As the two share simple, quiet moments, Duck and Death develop a bond that teaches readers about the naturalness of life’s cycle. Duck offers Death a warm hug, a first in the latter’s lifetime, and they discuss afterlife. The gentle story offers a safe space to talk about fears and the beauty of living fully until the end.

Bertolt by Jacques Goldstyn

A boy finds solace in his special friendship with a grand oak tree named Bertolt. Bertolt is the boy’s quiet, steadfast companion. After months of winter frost, all the trees in the neighbourhood garden bloom but Bertolt doesn’t. It’s when he pours his love into honouring his friend’s life.

The Flat Rabbit by Bárður Oskarsson

A dog and a rat discover a flattened rabbit in their neighbourhood. Unaware of the fact that he is dead, at first they wonder why he is flat. This story approaches death with a touch of humour and practicality, as the characters explore how best to show respect to the rabbit. Through their simple yet compassionate actions, you witness a refreshing perspective on dealing with loss, even though it’s of a stranger.

Bunny and Tree by Balint Zsako

Bunny and Tree meet when the former is being chased by a hungry, ferocious wolf and gets separated from its colony. Tree comes to Bunny’s rescue, offering the rabbit refuge. An instant bond of trust is established, and the odd pair’s friendship grows deeper as they live together for months until Bunny embarks on a search for his companions.