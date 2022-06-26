Handwoven professing of love

The New Delhi-based couturier is not just candid about his sexuality but also understands that queer representation comes in many different shapes and forms

Pic courtesy/Ankit Chawla

Often Pride merch feels inauthentic and appropriated, robbing the queer of their agency, and Amit Aggarwal is familiar with the sentiment. The New Delhi-based couturier is not just candid about his sexuality but also understands that queer representation comes in many different shapes and forms.

Aside from regularly championing LGBTQiA+ visibility and acceptance on his social platforms, this year the couturier has launched a collector’s edition of Pride Postcards (Rs 1,850) titled, All I Believe In Is Love. This set comprises three postcards crafted in myriad handwoven metallic polymer designs, which are yours to own and flaunt your pride.

To buy, call 9871074980