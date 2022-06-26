Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant
Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops
Sanjay Raut's cryptic jibe at rebel MLAs, asks 'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'
Gujarat ATS hands over activist Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Handwoven professing of love

Handwoven professing of love

Updated on: 26 June,2022 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shweta Shiware |

Top

The New Delhi-based couturier is not just candid about his sexuality but also understands that queer representation comes in many different shapes and forms

Handwoven professing of love

Pic courtesy/Ankit Chawla


Often Pride merch feels inauthentic and appropriated, robbing the queer of their agency, and Amit Aggarwal is familiar with the sentiment. The New Delhi-based couturier is not just candid about his sexuality but also understands that queer representation comes in many different shapes and forms.

Handwoven professing of love




Aside from regularly championing LGBTQiA+ visibility and acceptance on his social platforms, this year the couturier has launched a collector’s edition of Pride Postcards (Rs 1,850) titled, All I Believe In Is Love. This set comprises three postcards crafted in myriad handwoven metallic polymer designs, which are yours to own and flaunt your pride.


To buy, call 9871074980

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK