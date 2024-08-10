Marathon to poetry: 5 unique ways to celebrate Independence Day

If there’s one way to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, it’s by appreciating the spices and flavours of our delectable cuisine

Spend time with a freedom fighter

As we celebrate Independence Day, let’s not forget those who fought to win the country’s freedom. With the Freedom Fight Tour Circuit, you can spend five hours in their shoes and learn about the role that Mumbai played in the struggle for independence, as well as which places in the city saw pivotal moments in the fight.

When: August 15

Where: Dadar Railway Station

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

To Book: bookmyshow.com

A grand celebration

If there's one way to celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, it's by appreciating the spices and flavours of our delectable cuisine. Fifty Five East at The Grand Hyatt is back with a plate filled with specialities from the East, West, North and South to fill your tummy with mouthwatering delicacies and your heart with pride.

When: August 15

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt, Vakola

Price: Rs 3,717

To Book: bookmyshow.com

A poetic night

Whoever says poetry can’t be a form of laughter, clearly hasn’t attended the Happy Hours Poetry workshop being held by Midnight Fill. Spend your Independence Day seated among other readers, and watch a line-up of incredibly talented poets who bring you a night filled with smiles, laughs and warmth.

When: August 15

Where: FiLLi Cafe, Andheri West

Price: Rs 250

To Book: www.insider.in

Guardians of the Dharti

Instead of grand celebrations that hurt our environment, spend this Independence Day embracing and helping our motherland by cycling through Aarey Colony. Pedal and plant seed bombs as you make your way through the luscious forest appreciating the greenery. iKheti’s itinerary begins at 7 am and ends at 11 am with an interesting talk about sustainable urban farming.

When: August 15

Where: Aarey Colony, Goregaon East

Price: Rs 750

To Book: www.insider.in

Running your way through time

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, then you should definitely consider running your way through time to celebrate Independence Day! This marathon is different from the rest because you can choose both the distance and what time you run. Cover a distance between 3 km and 21 km to win numerous prizes and enhance your stamina. On registering, 20% of your fee will be donated to a charitable cause.

When: August 15

Where: Your chosen destination, Mumbai

Price: Rs 349

To Book: bookmyshow.com

Bandish ya Azadi?

Bandish 20-20000 Hz, a play by Purva Naresh, brings to life the freedom struggle in a contemporary context. The audience is shown four characters who reveal their personal struggles and quests for freedom through anecdotes, music and dance. Through these tales, jealousy rises among the artists due to statuses, romances and styles. If you’re looking for a thought-provoking way to spend Independence Day, this is the option for you!

When: August 15

Where: NMACC, BKC

Price: Rs 750 onwards

To Book: bookmyshow.com