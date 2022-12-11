Get your dose of Vitamin D with these sunscreens to avoid getting tanned

Don’t let the tan come in the way of your daily dose of Vitamin D. We tried four sunscreens for an honest report

Representation pic

With a scorching sun in December in Mumbai, one can’t avoid getting a tan whenever they step out. A wide range of sunscreens are now available in the market catering to different skin types and with various components. We suggest the ones we have tried and tested and what worked for us.

Sunstalker Korea (SPF 50+++)

This is an aqua-gel based hydrating shield with added UV filters, and hence, works perfectly for people who do not want to avoid including a moisturising regime. The product by Personal Touch Skincare is lightweight and has a non-greasy finish. It’s best applied at least 30 minutes before you expose yourself to the sun, and is suitable for dry, oily and combination skin. What we liked is that the application leaves the skin feeling soft, and even. We’ve not had too many acne complaints either since its application. But the 50 gm tube, we thought is slightly overpriced, considering it’s meant for everyday use.

Price : Rs 1,599

Rating : 3.5/5

Vaunt (SPF 50+ PA++++)

For most of us, it’s when we hit landmark ages like 30, or 40, that we start thinking about our skin. But, you don’t need to wait till your skin is already damaged. This sunscreen is a good bet. It doesn’t leave a white cast, and seamlessly blends into our skin. It’s also water-resistant, so it lasts even if you sweat, but do reapply it after 3-4 hours. After a few months of application, we noticed that the skin became visibly free of black spots, and looks fresh and supple. We also noticed a more balanced colour, instead of uneven skin tone. It’s also more paisa vasool, and we like that best, as it makes us more enthusiastic about continuing our skincare regime.

Price : Rs 675

Rating : 4/5

Melblok (SPF 30+)

Our skincare journey started with Melblok—which has that product ingredients like turmeric, and omega fatty acids, which are always known to be a gift for your skin. After using it for a month, we noticed our tan become more even and lighter, and blemishes soften. It also added a glow to our skin, which had been missing thanks to long hours, and skin exposure. If you like it after use, you can pair it with their night pigmentation control night cream to really give your skin a boost. The only drawback is that its price is steep, and may force you to rethink in favour of a cheaper option.

Price : Rs 2,250

Rating : 4/5

Truderma Sunscreen Gel (SPF 50 PA+++)

This non-greasy gel by Regaliz comes highly recommended by several dermatologists, especially for acne-prone skin. The label claims that it has a preservative-free, non-comedogenic formula, and is imbued with anti-brightening, anti-ageing actives. We’ve turned to it every time we’ve had breakouts on the skin, and this has been a safe bet. After washing your face clean, take a pea-sized amount of the gel, and dab it across the face, applying it evenly on the face and neck. If you have dry skin, you might want to use a moisturiser before this process. The gel composition is lightweight and gets absorbed quickly; on darker skin, it might on first appearance, leave a white film, which evens out. The best part about this sunscreen is that over time, it does reduce dark spots.

Price : Rs 845

Rating : 4/5

