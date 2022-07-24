How green is your home?

While India owns 8 bn sqft green homes, experts say we have the potential to do much more with sustainable practices that take nature into confidence

Manjiri Bishwadeep’s home in Pune is made with mud bricks, wood, and natural stones, and took three years to complete. Pic Courtesy/Manjiri Bishwadeep

The climate crisis has forced many industries to introspect on their consumption and contamination of the planet’s resources. The building and construction sector alone contributes a third of global CO2 emissions, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. The need for sustainable, green homes is paramount, not just for the sake of the environment, but also because of the radical opportunities they can offer to occupants—from lower bills, to an improved standard of living.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) estimates that India has over 8 billion sqft of green housing, a figure they hope to increase to 10 billion by the end of this year. The IGBC defines a green building as one that “uses less water, optimises energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides healthier spaces for occupants.”