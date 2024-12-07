How these Indians overcame disability to conquer Mount Everest base camp

Anusha Subramanian, part of the team that guided a visually challenged mountaineer and another climber with a physical disability to Everest Base Camp, says that the experience made her realise that inclusion goes beyond accessibility—it’s about creating a sense of belonging

Chhonzin Angmo, who is visually challenged; (right) Vinod Rawat is a unilateral above-knee amputee

On October 6, the rugged trails of the Nepal Himalayas witnessed a transformative moment in adventure sports and inclusivity. Chhonzin Angmo, a visually challenged mountaineer from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, became the first blind Indian woman to conquer the Everest Base Camp trek. Alongside her was Vinod Rawat, a unilateral above-knee amputee from Mumbai. Together, their journey spanned 132 km, from Lukla to Everest Base Camp and back, challenging societal notions of ability and resilience. On December 3rd, International Disability Day, Chhonzin Angmo and Tinkesh Ability Foundation (TAF) founder Tinkesh Kaushik were honoured with the National Award by the President of India for their inspiring contributions.

Guiding this historic expedition was a privilege I shared with my colleague, Guneet Puri, under the banner of Bohemian Adventures LLP, in collaboration with TAF. This trek was not just a physical challenge but a testament to what can be achieved when inclusion is prioritised. It also marked a significant milestone for both organisations. Bohemian Adventures, an all-woman-run adventure company, while TAF, a Goa-based NGO, supports persons with disabilities through mobility aids, fitness programmes, and awareness campaigns. Together, we redefined possibilities in adventure sports.

Having lost her sight at the age of eight due to a reaction to medication, the now 27-year-old Chhonzin Angmo continually pushes boundaries, from scaling peaks in Ladakh to trekking to the Siachen Glacier. Her trek to Everest Base Camp was filled with challenges, yet her vision to inspire others with disabilities fuels the bank employee from Delhi. “Losing my sight didn’t mean losing my vision for life,” she says. Upon completing the trek, she proclaimed, “This is just the start.” Next dream: To stand atop Mount Everest.

Rawat prepared for years for Everest Base Camp. Known for his adventurous spirit, he has achieved feats such as cycling to Leh-Khardungla with a Jaipur foot and participating in para-sports events. Despite the physical and mental demands of the trek, Rawat embraced every challenge. “Challenges are part and parcel of any adventure sport,” reflects the 50-year-old social worker from Mumbai, proving that his resolve was as strong as the mountains themselves.

Having worked with blind individuals before, guiding Angmo was both familiar and new for me. Her prior trekking experience allowed her to navigate independently, relying on clear verbal communication about the terrain. She thrived on sensory descriptions—the crunch of snow, the rustle of prayer flags, or the sound of waterfalls—for the mountains to fill her mind.

This was Puri’s first experience guiding a visually challenged adventurer. Her fresh perspective and openness to learning allowed her to adapt naturally to Angmo’s pace. They developed a rhythmic communication.

Rawat’s challenges, as a unilateral above-knee amputee, were unique. Puri and I researched extensively to understand how his prosthetic limb would function on uneven terrain. Rawat also helped us understand more through extensive conversations. There were sections in the trek where we would have to climb rocks or climb down and Rawat demonstrated how his prosthetic worked while climbing up and vice versa. Regular breaks every 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the day’s walk, careful adjustments on how to place the leg or clearing rocks in the path, and constant communication ensured his comfort and safety throughout the trek.

Our experienced Nepali guide, Nawang Dai, prepared us for any potential emergencies. Despite the unpredictability of the mountains, patience and adaptability were key. Shifting plans due to weather or physical demands highlighted the importance of flexibility in challenging environments. All in all, we all comfortably finished the trek without any medical issues or injuries.

The most challenging stretch was a gruelling 66-km journey spread over three days. Each day demanded long hours of relentless walking, testing both our physical and mental endurance. Yet, it was Angmo and Rawat’s remarkable resilience and unwavering determination to reach our destination that inspired us all. Their spirit kept the team motivated, and together, we pushed forward, encouraging and uplifting one another every step of the way. What made this trek extraordinary was the growth it fostered—for Angmo, Rawat, Puri, Dai, and myself. Nawang, initially hesitant to guide Angmo, learned the art of communicating with her and became comfortable by the trek’s end. Initially, he was hesitant to engage in conversation with Angmo. To encourage interaction, we carefully crafted moments where they were naturally left alone together. In those quiet spaces, Angmo’s warm and patient communication helped him feel at ease. Through her gentle approach, a connection began to form, allowing them to gradually build a rapport. Over time, this mutual comfort transformed into a shared rhythm, enabling them to walk together confidently and navigate the path ahead as a team.

Angmo’s trust in our guidance, Puri’s adaptability, and Rawat’s unwavering resolve reshaped how we see ability and possibility. Their journey challenged societal perceptions of disability, demonstrating that the outdoors belongs to everyone.

This experience has deepened my belief that inclusion goes beyond accessibility—it’s about creating a sense of belonging and ensuring everyone feels empowered to embrace nature’s challenges and beauty. Guiding Angmo and Rawat taught me that inclusion fosters transformation, reshaping mindsets and societal narratives.

As I reflect on this trek, I see not just a journey but a movement—a call to break barriers and create opportunities for all. It reminded me of adventure’s transformative power, redefining what’s possible in the mountains and beyond.