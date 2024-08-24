Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > How well do you know your dog

How well do you know your dog?

Updated on: 25 August,2024 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mitali Parekh | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

It’s National Dog Day on August 27, and what better way to celebrate than do better as a guardian. Take this quiz to see if you’re truly your dog’s BFF

How well do you know your dog?

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
How well do you know your dog?
x
00:00

1.    A dog mounts human legs because…
a.    It is sexually aroused
b.    In a show of dominance
c.    It has excess energy


2.    Where were the first breeds made?
a.    England
b.    Middle East
c.    South America



3.    Does my dog love me unconditionally?
a.    Of course!
b.    No! You’re necessary for its survival
c.    Doesn’t matter; I love it unconditionally


4.    The Chow was bred for
a.    Food and fur
b.    War
c.    Companionship

5.    In the dog world, hugging is…
a.    A sign of love
b.    A sign of dominance
c.    Play!

6.    A happy dog needs…
a.    Lots of treats 
b.    Pyaar
c.    Play

7.    Two factors contribute most to dogs’ longevity:
a.    Human grade, fresh food; nature 
b.    Food and exercise
c.    Genes and breed

8.    Dog parks help dogs…
a.    Make doggie friends
b.    Bully, scare other dogs
c.    Catch diseases

9.    The best reward for a dog is
a.    Treats 
b.    Praise
c.    A safe relationship with the human 

10. Who trained whom?
a.    We teach each other
b.    We train dog
c.    Dogs train us

Answers: 
1 (c); 2 (b); 3 (b); 4 (a); 5 (b); 6 (c); 8 both (b) and (c); 9 (c); 10 (a)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day update Sunday Mid-Day news update Sunday Mid-Day latest update Sunday Mid-Day latest news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK