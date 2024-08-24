It’s National Dog Day on August 27, and what better way to celebrate than do better as a guardian. Take this quiz to see if you’re truly your dog’s BFF

Representation Pic

How well do you know your dog?

1. A dog mounts human legs because…

a. It is sexually aroused

b. In a show of dominance

c. It has excess energy

2. Where were the first breeds made?

a. England

b. Middle East

c. South America

3. Does my dog love me unconditionally?

a. Of course!

b. No! You’re necessary for its survival

c. Doesn’t matter; I love it unconditionally

4. The Chow was bred for

a. Food and fur

b. War

c. Companionship

5. In the dog world, hugging is…

a. A sign of love

b. A sign of dominance

c. Play!

6. A happy dog needs…

a. Lots of treats

b. Pyaar

c. Play

7. Two factors contribute most to dogs’ longevity:

a. Human grade, fresh food; nature

b. Food and exercise

c. Genes and breed

8. Dog parks help dogs…

a. Make doggie friends

b. Bully, scare other dogs

c. Catch diseases

9. The best reward for a dog is

a. Treats

b. Praise

c. A safe relationship with the human

10. Who trained whom?

a. We teach each other

b. We train dog

c. Dogs train us

Answers:

1 (c); 2 (b); 3 (b); 4 (a); 5 (b); 6 (c); 8 both (b) and (c); 9 (c); 10 (a)