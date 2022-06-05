It takes a (wellness) village

If you are looking for a place for yoga, to nibble on something wholesome, or just to slip away from the daily hustle, Khar has the answer

Bored of conducting back-to-back classes from the laptop during the lockdown, Samiksha Shetty couldn’t wait to bend and stretch in a physical space. But the COVID-19 pandemic ruled out teaching yoga in person, at home. So she began to look for a dedicated space.

“I was about to make peace with a tiny space divided into two—one was a terrace—by a plastic door. Just then, I received a call from Aditya [Damani, a stockbroker-cum-yogi] and he asked to see it, only to tell me that I should lease the entire house,” says Shetty. “I always wanted a yoga studio and cafe, but it wasn’t on the cards so soon. When I told Aditya about my dream, he came on board immediately.” Within several months, the old building transformed into The Moon Village—a two-floor yoga studio, with an attached cafe that doubles as a co-working space.



We headed to The Moon Village the week it opened. The sign wasn’t up on the building yet, but Google maps led us right to it. A moon on the building showed us which door to knock on. It was a weekday afternoon, and we ordered a refreshing orange juice that had chilli, turmeric and tamarind. We sipped and soaked in the space—a Bali meets Pondicherry, blended with Goa vibe. It’s the earthy tones, cane furniture and large windows that do it. The alfresco bit, the co-working, space has unplastered walls, wooden furniture and many plants; you leave bustling Khar behind.

Shetty says the space adheres to the principles of yoga—a path to be in tune with your mind and body. “Our intention was to help people to slow down as they meditate, workout or create something,” she says “Each table has charging slots, and we never rush patrons. If people have to wait, so be it.”



Of the four storeys, two are dedicated to the practice of various limbs of yoga—hatha, ashtanga, vinyasa. How different is this from any other yoga studio? “It’s not a place to just go in and out of. Pre and post yoga, we talk to our students to understand their state of mind and body,” says Shetty.

The cafe menu caters to vegetarians, eggetarians and pescatarians. Desi breakfasts such as poha and chilla sit alongside eggs Benedict. There are smoothie bowls, juices, pizza, pasta, salads and teas—a veritable cornucopia; an on-trend Udupi eatery. Their focus on South Indian fare—dosa, podi-idli, idiyappam—surprised us. We highly recommend the podi-idli and pumpkin pasta. The carrot cake calls out to us even now.



Why Moon Village?

“The moon plays a very important role in yoga shastra—some refrain from practising on full moon nights; others use it to channelise their energy. The moon is responsible for tides. Our body is about 85 per cent water, and I believe it too is refuelled by the moon’s energy,” says Shetty.

WHAT: The Moon Village

WHERE: 36B, 19th road, Khar

WHEN: 7 AM onwards

PRICE: Rs 750 for a walk-in yoga class