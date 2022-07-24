It’s raining deals

Make the most of monsoon shopping with these limited period discounts and end-of-season sales

Curated by Nasrin Modak Siddiqi, Kasturi Gadge, Nidhi Lodhaya and Armaan Colaco

Simply Nam

Designed in Scandinavia, makeup artist Namrata Soni’s brand is made keeping Indian women and our planet in mind. The products are 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free, and clean; these are designed to suit your beauty routine, both at home and on the go. Currently, they have a 30 per cent discount on all lip products—glosses, lip oils, lipsticks, lip mask and lip scrub; site-wide there is a 25 per cent off on all products (except newly launched blushes) till July.

To Buy: www.simplynam.com

Kaya Clinic

Kaya is offering a 50 per cent off on all its products till July 31. The brand offers customised skin and hair care solutions through a synergistic combination of products and services backed by state-of-the-art technologies.

To Buy: shop.kaya.in

Belora Paris

This vegan and clean skincare and cosmetic range follows a self-created BS (bad stuff) standard, which makes it the first and only brand to avoid 2,000 harmful ingredients, while creating the products. Go for their kiss-proof lipstick, super intense kajal, festive colours, breathable nail polish and illuminating shine moisturiser, all of which have a 40 per cent off till August 14.

To Buy: www.beloracosmetics.com

Derma Totale

Dermatologically tested, FDA-approved, fragrance-free, and sulphate-free Derma Totale’s product portfolio comprises foaming face wash, skin toning face wash, serum for pigmentation, sunscreen and serums for spotless skin. The products are available at a discount of 15 per cent for the next two months.

To Buy: www.dermatotale.com

Bare Necessities

Started in the pursuit of zero waste living and having a lifestyle congruent to the founder’s values, Bare Necessities products are a small way to tackle India’s trash problem. From toothbrushes to spa and shampoo bars to dental kits and board games, this is your one-stop shop for eco-friendly products, currently at 25 per cent off.

To Buy: barenecessities.in

Tea Trunk

Perfect for the season, Tea Trunk has three combos—Drizzly Delight Monsoon (Marigold Green Tea, Chocolate Earl Grey and Chilli Chai Black Tea); Divine Treats Monsoon (Tulsi Leaves, Lemongrass Leaves and Rose Petals) and Lush Paradise Monsoon (Saffron Kahwa Green Tea, Turmeric Green Tea and Apple Spice Black Tea)—that are currently on sale.

To Buy: www.teatrunk.in

Country Bean

It’s the season to actually slow down, relax and have a cuppa, with a cafe like coffee experience at home. This instant coffee company that has some of the best flavoured coffees, is currently running a sale on their assorted coffee bundles, which allow you to try many different flavours in one deal. There are also associated products like hot chocolate, coffee spreads, milk frothers, flasks, coasters, coffee mugs and gift sets.

To Buy: www.countrybean.in

Baro Market

Bespoke and unique, Baro Market is all about crafts, culture, community and a commitment to conscious living. The platform has works of over 60 designers, artists and craftsmen from all over India, showcasing an eclectic range of products that include apparel, art, home décor, stationery, toys, beauty, wellness, edibles and much more; currently at 15 per cent off till the end of the month.

To Buy: baromarket.in

Sky Goodies

Treat yourself to some calming mindful activities and make your home cosy and bright with their bestselling fairy lights and wall decor. Besides, what better way to keep kids busy with their make-and-learn DIY animals and dinosaur—all at 25 per cent off.

To Buy: in.skygoodies.co

The Yarn Story

Known for making some of the finest collections of stoles, scarves and mufflers in 100 per cent natural fabrics, The Yarn Story is offering its products at a discount of up to 50 per cent. On sale are their ultra-soft cotton stoles, silk printed scarves and cashmere shawls.

To Buy: www.theyarnstory.com

WHERE: 1B Standard House, 83 Queens Road, next to Axis Bank, Marine Lines

Ikea

One brand, infinite dreams and a million products and designs—get going on designing and furnishing your home with the Ikea sale with up to 50 per cent off. Here’s a chance to design your room, kitchen or patio with unusual designs that give your home a luxe feel, albeit on a budget.

To Buy: www.ikea.in

WHERE: Ikea, Navi Mumbai

and Worli

India Circus

Designer Krsnaa Mehta’s decor brand India Circus, known for its chic and colourful Indian prints, is currently running their end of season sale and is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent. You can pick from jewellery boxes, umbrellas, serve ware, laptop sleeves, planters, table runners and a lot more.

To Buy: www.indiacircus.com

WHERE: Colaba, Bandra, Phoenix Palladium and Breach Candy

Nestasia

One can spend the whole day just scanning through the beautiful products on Nestasia to design your dream home. From handwoven wicker baskets to artistically carved clay pots, to rose gold cutlery, bowls spun out of bamboo, vintage tissue box and colourful brooms, that are currently at upto 70 per cent off.

To Buy: www.nestasia.in

Akbarally’s Furniture

Made with teakwood, Akbarallys Furniture has products that fit Indian aesthetics, currently at flat 50 per cent off. They also make custom order pieces, for home and the office.

To Buy: www.akbarallysfurniture.in

WHERE: Fort and Chembur outlets

The Indus Valley

This toxin-free cookware brand draws inspiration from the past when clay, brass, copper, stainless steel, and cast iron were a must-have in every household and were passed on as heirlooms for generations to come. Their flash sale offers up to 70 per cent off till the end of the month.

To Buy: www.theindusvalley.in

Tesora

Tesora offers aesthetically designed, easy-to-use appliances with a focus on convenience and functionality. Their air oven, air fryer and electric kettle promise nationwide warranty and after-sales service, including free installation and demo for the selected range of products. They are on 30 per cent off from July 23 to 26 for Amazon prime day and after.

To Buy: www.shoptesora.com

L LA

Decor store, L LA, known for their classic and contemporary designs is running their season sale with discounts of up to 30 per cent on all their products (online and in stores). You can shop for cushions from their Zoya section or pick out a few knickknacks such as candle stands, vases, photo frames, candles and bar essentials and more.

To Buy: www.leelathestore.com

WHERE: Unit Block 12, 1st Floor, Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Anemos

This lifestyle store for connoisseurs of fine design, pays homage to the wind Gods. From the modern version of an ancient punkha to unique pieces that replicate the swaying of palm fronds to bladeless beauties and ‘chandel-aires’ that double up as ceiling fans, get up to 20 per cent off till stocks last.

To Buy: anemos.in

WHERE: Anemos, 11/12, Krishna House, Ground Floor, Raghuvanshi Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Lower Parel and Anemos, Laxmi Industrial Estate

Chappers

What originated as a Kolhapuri brand is now a brand specialising in men’s custom footwear. From driving shoes, Belgian loafers and Goodyear welted formal shoes in colours and designs never seen before, the options are plenty. They recently launched India’s first HD footwear customisation screen and specialise in delivering custom footwear in 48 hours. On sale till the end of the month, they are offering a 15 per cent off.

To Buy: www.chappers.in

7-10

Sneaker-heads rejoice—7-10 is offering discounts on their chunky sneakers, transparent ones, holographic and also ones with graffiti. These bold, stylish sneakers are available for both, men and women and they have unisex t-shirts too. Get a 25 per cent discount on sneakers and a 45 per cent discount on t-shirts till the end of the monsoon.

To Buy: www.7-10.in

Asics

With technologies such as core gel cushioning system and Flytefoam, Asics offers footwear with a scientific approach and is a must-have in your sneaker collection. Go find your speed and comfort partner as you shop at their end-of-season sale at 40 per cent off. Applicable on apparel too.

To Buy: www.asics.com

Sketchers

Fitness enthusiasts swear by Lifestyle and athletic footwear and apparel brand Sketchers. Currently, they have a 40 per cent sale on select shoes for men and women.

To Buy: www. sketchers.in

WHERE: Shop No 1 & 2, Flora Fountain, Rustom Building, 21/23, Kala Ghoda/ 94 B, ground floor, Mid Summer, Linking Road, Santa Cruz West

Scram

This clothing brand for kids between the ages of two months and 12 years is known for its Make-in-India philosophy and absolute comfort fits. Their #ScramFam platform is quite a hit among parents, new and old to share their experiences and knowledge. Get most from their special monsoon sale with 40 per cent off till July 28.

To Buy: www.scram.in

Gargi

This fashion jewellery brand by PN G adgil and Sons is for women who love embracing ethnicity while experimenting with patterns and jewellery. They make unique designs in jewellery from silver and brass and are currently offering flat 25 per cent off on their silver jewellery up to July 31.

To Buy: gargi.shop and all P N Gadgil and sons shops

Suta

The perfect blend of tradition and contemporaneity, Suta’s crafted inspirations pay attention to details and the designs add elegance, boldness and grace. We love their sarees, blouses and brooches and it’s their hottest sale with up to 70 per cent off.

To Buy: www.suta.in

Hidesign

Clean, simple, unorthodox designs in natural, sustainable materials, Hidesign is synonymous with elegance and style and their products are radically different from anything available in the alternative fashion space in India and abroad. From wallets to shoulder bags and slings and smart laptop bags, shop at 50 per cent off on select models. Perfect for gifting too.

To Buy: www.hidesign.in

For Sarees

With handloom and handwoven sarees, ForSarees is working towards reviving weaves of different states. Each weave is given a unique twist. For instance, the Jamdani one has a quote from Rabindranath Tagore in it. This month, they have a special offer on their Sozni collection from Kashmir, a design mostly seen on shawls with flat Rs 1,000 off.

To Buy: www.forsarees.com/

Uniqlo

Known for comfort and class, this all-time-favourite Japanese fashion brand now with stores in India has a bestseller sale with prices starting at R190. Choose from their classic tees to linen jackets and formal shirts for both men and women.

To Buy: www.uniqlo.com

Harbour9

This premium weekend-wear brand provides the perfect balance between dressing up and dressing down, for men, women and kids. Their products include bottom wear, top wear, dresses, nightwear and athleisure; their monsoon discount of 40 per cent off has been extended till July 28.

To Buy: harbour9.com

Madame

This western wear women’s fast fashion brand has a range of apparel, handbags, footwear, and accessories for women to choose from. Currently at flat 40 per cent off on three or more till August 22.

To Buy: www.glamly.com

TEGO

A performance lifestyle brand, TEGO creates premium apparel and gear for the modern everyday athlete. Engineered using a unique blend of performance materials and innovative, emerging technologies to help the growing tribe of fitness enthusiasts in their active pursuits. The sale till July 31 has up to 35 per cent off.

To Buy: www.tego.fit

Swarovski

Find your new necklace in Swarovski’s spellbinding sale, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles. From everyday shimmer to after-dark shine, there’s a piece for every occasion.

To Buy: www.swarovski.in

WHERE: Swarovski outlets across India

Le Mill

Eyes on Paris, heart in Mumbai, each brand at Le Mill is hand-picked by the founders to suit the needs of the modern Indian woman. Get up to 50 per cent off on international brands like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Chloé, Céline, Dries Van Noten, Balmain and Jacquemus and Indian contemporary jewellery, fashion and design including Bodice, Eka, Pero, Casegoods, Phantom Hands and more.

To Buy: www.lemillindia.com

WHERE: Pheroze Building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg,

above Indigo Deli

Wenger

From the house of Victorinox, Wenger is a watches and travel gear brand that combines reliability with style and contemporary design with functionality, well-selected material, and meticulous workmanship. Pick watches, laptop cases, backpacks, luggage, accessories, and duffels at up to 50 per cent off.

To Buy: www.gutereise.in/collections/wenger

WHERE: Victorinox, Palladium

William Penn

Go luxe with writing materials and instruments from brands like Sheaffer, Pennline, Cross, Pelikan, Moleskine, and Hugo Boss. The end-of-season sale is offering up to 30 per cent off.

To Buy: www.williampenn.net

WHERE: William Penn, Phoenix Palladium Mall; Inorbit Vashi; Mumbai Airport T1; InorbitMalad, and Seawoods Grand Central

Garden Up

This niche brand of eco-friendly gardening supplies, accessories, and products is perfect for an environmentally-conscious urban gardener to go look for supplies and inspiration. Pick from a curated range of planters, hangers, seeds, soil, fertiliser and gardening must-haves—there’s a flat 10 per cent off on plant décor and essentials.

To Buy: www.gardenupstore.in

Lazy Gardener

Whether it’s for personal use to add some lovely decor and greens to your home or new tools for gardening, Lazy Gardener offers quality products at affordable prices—you can save up to 35 per cent on current deals, so you are bound to find something that will work for you.

To Buy: lazygardener.in