Women's Day 2025: Ladies, get your vaataavaran here

A beach themed party to celebrate Womenesense’s 100-day mark

Women-only spaces are on the rise. Whether it’s professionals meeting up to seek advice from fellow women, readers coming together to dive into the works of female authors, or women seeking travel companions. In a male-dominated world, such spaces offer a haven where women can switch off and be themselves. The comfort in these spaces allows women to unwind, talk about the female experience in the workplace, or even let their guard down for a couple of hours. We scoured some communities and spaces you can be a part of to be the best woman you can be.

Sister Library

In Bandra’s leafy lanes, this all-pink room might fool you into thinking you’ve set foot in Barbie’s home. But this is Sister Library where female authors and feminist writers shine. Ranging from classic literature, contemporary works, fiction, non-fiction, and even zines, the shelves of this library are reserved for female-authored works only. And, in different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Khasi, Tamil, Telugu, and others.



Aqui Thami, an indigenous artist from Darjeeling first launched Sister Library as a travelling one. It toured Mumbai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, Kochi, Kathmandu, Dhaka and Auckland, New Zealand with books and talks on womanhood. In 2019, the library found a home in Bandra. For Thami, the idea was simple: create a space for community building. She also wanted the space to be open for domestic help in Bandra to come by to use the washroom or take a break in between shifts. It often hosts discussions and events where women come together to read and leave after making a zine.

Where: 06 Xaviers Apartments, John the Baptist Rd, Bandra West

Womenesense



Lenaisha Jagani

A women’s healing coach, Lenaisha Jagani, started the community in 2024. Now 600-member strong, the group meets up to network and to have fun. Most events are a blend of professional mingling and a girls’ night out. At these meet-ups, women swap stories and build connections over food. At times, they have sessions like an art journalling workshop. For Valentine’s Day, the community hosted a Galentines’ Party that included a movie screening, dance sessions, and a pyjama networking party. An offshoot of the community, Pages and Power is Womenesense’s women-only book and pen pal project. They read and dive deep into discussions on literature.

To join: Instagram @womenesense

All-women nature walks

When this group sprouted in the city in August 2024, they were already 90 members strong. Sunita Dighe, Dipti Humraskar, Himani Gupta, Janvhi Jadhav, Priyal Soni, Neha Savla and Vrusha Patel Choksh came together to build this collective in Mumbai for women to experience nature together. However, the idea stemmed in Bengaluru in August 2023 and was initiated by Mittal Gala and Misha Bansal. Today, the nature trails aim to create a judgement-free environment for women who are keen to explore the outdoors.

To join: Instagram @awnw.mumbai

Baby garden



In 2021, the BMC took on a project to revamp a garden in Agripada. The cost of the project was R2.49 crore, and it took almost a year for the BMC to complete the project. The result was a Baby Garden. From the onset of the project, the BMC wanted to create a space where women with babies could come play, workout, or loiter and relax. That’s why Baby Garden is reserved for women and children only. In a world where public spaces are dominated by men, this garden lets women take up space. The caretaker is around at the gate, always ensuring that no man, not even tea and food vendors, sneaks in.

Where: Motibai St, Agripada