It’s neurodiversity awareness week, and we give you tools to know more, understand it, and be empathetic to that friend/family member

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Neurodiversity Awareness Week: Here are 5 digital tools to learn more about neurodivergent brain x 00:00

As we step into the Neurodiversity Awareness Week, March 18 to 24, we realise the lack of information on what it even means— why the neurodivergent mind works in a certain ways, how it is not odd but in fact wonderful, and the way they see colours, hear sounds and respond to stimuli. These documentaries and websites will give you a crash course on the neurodivergent brain.

Book

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the books we are loving is My Mummy is Autistic: A Picture Book and Guide about Recognising and Understanding Difference. The book is an imaginative representation of five-year-old thoughts about an autistic mother. The book in its simple and style tells us how the neurotypicals understand language, with colourful illustrations. It is an understanding of how the child’s mother’s brain understands things around her unlike anyone else he knows, including his.

>>>

www.amazon.in

Documentary

A collaborative effort by Ummeed Child Development Center and Much Much Media production, This 7.27-minute documentary called—Stop Bullying Disabled People: Eye-Opening Stories of Young People with Disabilities—is a great insight into how the neurodivergent or specially-abled often are not understood by people. People who might speak with a stutter, or have a medical condition that hampers execution of that “perfect” speech, often face ridicule due to a lack of understanding. Nehil Gala, who has been bullied all his life, shares his life story. He says that due to his intellectual disability, he never understood that he was being physically bullied with beatings and assaults for the first few years of his schooling. “I thought

they were having fun with me and I just assumed it’s all fun and games.”

>>>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BFwCXKkQPg

Social media

The Instagram handle nuerodivergent_indian is a refreshing one for people who want a peek into how the community is tired of being used as tokenism in mainstream Hindi cinema. The handle talks about how disabilities are used to make characters funnier and that this is a rampant practice.

The stuttering Tushar Kapoor in Golmaal, the memory loss-impaired house help in Baazigar who would serve the wrong dish to the wrong person, Kader Khan in Mujse Shaadi Karogi who had a new impairment are just a

few examples.

>>>

@nuerodivergent_indian, Instagram

Podcast

This is an assimilation of various podcasts for the neurodivergent. These can be used by both a neurodivergent and a typical to be overall aware of how to deal and recognise these issues in themselves and others.

>>>

https://neurodiversitypodcast.com

Website

The website neurodivergentrebel.com is the perfect site to nurture the neurodivergent rebel in you. It gives out information on tools that will make workspaces, neurodivergent friendly. It also provides e-books and other materials for the same.

>>>

neurodivergentrebel.com