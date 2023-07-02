Breaking News
Here is a creative manual to help parents develop habit formation in children

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi |

A children’s book emphasises the role of habit formation and how to get started

Representative Image

Did we smirk when we heard of a manual for habit formation in children? We admit, we did. As a parent of two, this writer has been trying to wrap her head around what works and what doesn’t. With every formula tried and tested, one more book wouldn’t hurt, we thought. So we started reading habit coach Ashdin Doctor’s The Book of Good Habits, hoping for straightforward formulas. What we got instead was a story of a family—Meera, Avi, Rati and Nivaan—as they discover discipline in everyday scenarios. 


Beautifully illustrated by Bengaluru-based Vibha Surya, and meant for children in the age group of six to nine years, the principles of pattern formation were interestingly categorised not chapters that covered patience, creativity, making friends, eating healthy, expressing gratitude, amongst others. Scene one (and many others) seemed straight out of our home—word for word. But then,these are universal problems in parenting.


The doctor meticulously lists effective solutions without being preachy but if you ask us if we hit the jackpot with this one… the answer is no. With children and habits, there is just one golden rule—they follow what they see. So the only way out is to do as you preach, always.


Rs 499, HarperCollins India 
Available at all leading bookstores

