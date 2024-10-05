Multimedia performance brings Gabriel García Márquez’s The Saint to life in a theatrical exploration

Rehearsal of the scene where the writer and the tenor first see the sleeping body of Margarito’s (protaganist’s) daughter

Listen to this article Márquez in motion x 00:00

Few things are as captivating as the stage presentation of a beloved literary work. This week, we are looking forward to the immersive performance of Gabriel García Márquez’s The Saint, a story we read in literary appreciation class for our Master’s degree. We were deeply touched by its poignant exploration of human experiences and emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This project, by Metamorphosis Theatre and Films, merges the power of storytelling with the charm of stagecraft, translating Márquez’s rich, magical realism into performative art. Director Omkar Bhatkar’s deep-seated love for the Columbian author’s work began in the formative years of artistic journey. “Gabriel García Márquez is a love of my younger days—I first read him when I was 16,” says Bhatkar, adding, “His work cast a spell on me, and within a year or two, I had read all English translations of his work available then.” The decision to present The Saint was driven by the desire to bring a lesser-known story to the stage; and one that had not yet found its way into a cinematic adaptation. Previously, Bhatkar has adapted Anne Carson’s Autobiography of Red and Han Kangs’ The White Book.

Bhatkar felt an intrinsic connection to the story’s aural quality, and envisioned a performance that would celebrate the auditory experience of Márquez’s writing. One of the most significant challenges in presenting his work is the author’s signature magical realism. “It’s easier to adapt to film,” Bhatkar acknowledges, while emphasising on the transformative power of live performance. “The possibilities for creative expression are boundless. We have tried to convey the essence of the story using sound, movement, costumes, and a carefully crafted visual vocabulary.” To this end, Bhatkar read the story more than 30 times to imagine what was possible to bring on stage.

The Saint delves into themes of faith, loss, and hope—elements that resonate with contemporary audiences. Bhatkar believes that the Mumbai audience is open-minded and prepared to embrace diverse interpretations. “They are ready for anything as long as it’s authentically done. By remaining faithful to Márquez’s original vision while incorporating contemporary elements, the presentation seeks to create a bridge between the past and the present,” says Bhatkar.

Poetry plays a pivotal role in this adaptation, as Márquez’s descriptions of landscapes and seasons possess an inherent poetic quality. The director plans to weave sound design and poetic storytelling throughout the performance, enhancing the narrative’s emotional core. The use of Gregorian and Italian traditional hymns further enriches the experience, creating an effect that mirrors the essence of Márquez’s writing.

Another aspect shaping the performance is the collaboration with the NCPA Library. The director reflects on the fruitful partnership with Dr Sujata Jadhav, stating, “We bonded over the idea of bringing poetry, novellas, essays, and short stories to life through multimedia presentations. This collaboration has culminated in a genre-bending series that showcases literary works in a new light.”

The resultant Page to Stage series aims to reshape how audiences perceive the relationship between literature and theatre. The director notes, “We have phenomenal testimonies from people who have become repeat audiences. This exploration of literary works on stage represents a significant step in performance studies, encouraging a cross-pollination of genres that elevates both literature and theatre.”

Entry: Rs 300

To book: ncpamumbai.com