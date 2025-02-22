Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: Experience this unique play that blends poetry and music

Actors connect with audiences through life’s many phases in a show with a difference

A scene from the production of Sankarshan Via Spruha

Welcome to an enchanting event that weaves together poetry, music, stories and heartfelt conversations, creating an immersive experience that resonates across generations. The INT Aditya Birla Centre for Performing Arts presents Sankarshan Via Spruha, a poetic journey celebrating Marathi Bhasha Divas.

Artiste Sankarshan Karhade and actress Spruha Joshi, both known for their eloquence and connection with audiences, take you through life’s many phases—childhood innocence, first loves, heartbreaks, youthful adventures, marriage, and beyond. With their deep understanding of human emotions, they paint a life which reflects our own experiences, making the performance a mirror to our symphonies, melancholies and ambitions.

Accompanied by Vinay Cheulkar on the tabla and Gandhar Jog on the keyboard, the narration is infused with soulful melodies and engaging storytelling. The blend of poetry and music elevates the performance, evoking nostalgia, reflection, and pride in our linguistic heritage. Marathi Bhasha Divas, celebrated in honour of renowned poet VV Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj), holds special significance for lovers of literature and culture. It is a day to cherish the beauty of the Marathi language, its literary legacy, and the emotions it has carried across generations till date.

Sankarshan Via Spruha is more than just a show; it’s an experience—a bridge between past and present, between language and soul. Whether you are a poetry enthusiast, a music lover, or simply someone who cherishes meaningful storytelling, this 2.5-hour spectacle will leave you fascinated.

When: February 28 at 8.30 pm

Where: Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga

To book: bookmyshow