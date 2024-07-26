'AI helps creativity transcend boundaries’

Abhishek Golecha, who imagines and visualises creatives for fashion brands, feels that using AI smartly can increase an artist’s innovation

Model dressed in ethnic wear, posing in a city street in an AI fashion editorial titled ‘Street Safari’; (right) Abhishek’s vision for an editorial campaign for Tom Ford, featuring a Punjabi model posing in the polar region made using AI

AI is exerting a growing influence across various domains, fashion included, where we’re seeing the gradual merging of creativity with technology. One innovator making significant strides in this space is Abhishek Golecha, a director and photographer known for his work on advertising campaigns for top brands such as Skechers, Adidas, Lenskart, and more. What sets him apart is his additional role as an AI artist, adding a unique dimension to his portfolio.

“Technology has always fascinated me, and as AI began to gain prominence, I naturally gravitated towards it,” Golecha reflects on his initial introduction to the technology. “It began as an experimental hobby for me.” With a passion for fashion and photography, he discovered this fresh avenue to channel his creativity.

Golecha’s AI art became the creative force for Sonakshi Sinha’s her press-on nail brand in 2023, SOEZI. His AI-generated visuals have defined the brand’s aesthetic, setting it apart and making a distinct impact in the market. In the campaign images, models posed with press-on nails under exquisite lighting and makeup. The lifelike appearance of the models showcases Abhishek’s talent, blurring the lines between reality and artificiality.

AI fashion editorials

More of Abhishek’s AI work can be explored on his Instagram page (@ag.shoot), where he shares AI editorials envisioning campaigns for prestigious brands like American luxury house Tom Ford. “These are my interpretations of the brand’s identity,” Golecha explains, “They capture my vision for how their essence can be portrayed in these shoots.” In a fashion AI editorial for Tom Ford, male Punjabi models are dressed in all-black attire and seated in the polar region, looking fierce and daunting. Another notable editorial titled ‘Street Safari’ features models adorned in stunning ethnic against the vibrant streets of Delhi and Mumbai, complemented by the presence of a towering giraffe. “Recreating these specific shoots traditionally would be extremely challenging, if not impossible. This is where the power of AI shines, allowing creativity to transcend boundaries,” Golecha points out.

He describes his process of generating these images with use of Midjourney, an AI-powered art generator, where he inputs prompts. He explains, “It’s a trial -and-error approach; I refine the results as they appear, and sometimes they even spark ideas that lead me in new directions.” The photographer elaborates.

Benefits of AI use and addressing criticism

He notes that challenges such as model availability, costs, and weather conditions, which can disrupt traditional shoots, are eliminated when incorporating AI. Golecha also highlights how AI aids him in storyboarding ideas for his ad films, making the entire process easier and more cost-efficient.

However AI-generated art often faces criticism, with some viewing it as lacking authenticity and raise ethical concerns. In response, Abhishek argues, “AI is like another dimension of creativity.” He explains that the criticism is subjective, the ideas and concepts of his work are his own, and they are rooted in human creativity and innovation. He believes that it’s up to individuals to use technology responsibly while preserving artistic integrity. “The era of AI is here, and it’s up to each of us how we harness it,” he emphasises. “It’s an additional tool that enhances our ability to unleash innovation while upholding true artistic integrity.”

