Mumbai, bagged

The online photobook about bags in the city encapsulates ‘you are what you carry’

From plastic bags, to bags used by rag pickers, this book has it all

Gopal MS, a photographer and the person running the Instagram page Mumbai Paused, released the third issue of his zine—The Invisible Issue. Gopal has been documenting the city via pictures on his blog and Instagram page since 2009.

“In the beginning of this year, I thought about bringing out a short photobook on a quarterly basis about everything that I document,” says Gopal. Each issue has a different theme. The first issue, which came out in January, was about the pandemic.

The second one, out in March, was about the Indian male, and the third issue, released this month, is about bags. “[It is about] bags used by different people in the city,” he says. “They are universal and used by everyone—they are symbolic of the invisible things that we carry with us all the time.”



Gopal MS

This 87-page online book is in PDF format, with close to 70 pictures. It is divided into eight segments—private carriers, invisible, inseparable, attachment, public carriers, rechargers, net worth, and the women who clean up. The bags they carry—delivery bags, plastic bags, bags used by rag pickers, etc—take centre stage. The photos are a mix of new shots and archival pictures, with 60 per cent of the former. Gopal says he opted for the PDF format because it offers ease of sharing. The e-book is available for Rs 50.

