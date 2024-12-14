From ad-free music to stories in regional languages, these apps and platforms have unique offerings

Freefy is an app, available on iOS and Android that lets you stream music for free, with no ad interruptions, or fees of any kind.

Representation pic

No ads here

Everything needs a subscription these days. But some good samaritans decided it was time to build an app that played music for free. Freefy is an app, available on iOS and Android that lets you stream music for free, with no ad interruptions, or fees of any kind. The idea for the app is to offer high-quality free alternatives to other streaming platforms and thus avoid the use of pirated applications. Some reviews say that the app has some bugs that need to be resolved. But can you say no to free music in today’s times? With a clean interface and an ever-growing library, Freefy aims to make music accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. While it’s not perfect yet, its mission to provide ad-free music without cost is refreshing in a subscription-driven world. It’s a must-try for music lovers on a budget.

freefy.app

Narrating lore!

The image of a grandma telling a story is etched in our minds. We have all lived some version of it as a children. This is primarily because reading aloud to children improves reading, writing and communication skills, logical thinking and concentration, and general academic aptitude, and more. But as running up to dada or dadi is not always possible, Spin A Yarn has captured that notion and created a platform that has dada and dadis from across India narrating tales in regional languages. It will stream a video featuring grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers or fathers reading children’s books in Indian regional languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, and more, alongside creatively produced illustrations. All you have to do is tune in.

spinayarnindia.com

Tune off background noise

Working out of coffee shops can be a noisy affair. Perhaps you need relaxing sounds that will put you to sleep. You can tune out unpleasant background sounds with A Soft Murmur, a project by Gabriel Brady, which generates a playlist of ambient sounds that help you focus. You can choose from the classic white noise to sounds of rain or thunder, crickets chirping, metal chimes, or the usual sounds of a city. Whether you need to work, unwind, or drift off to sleep, This app is the perfect companion.

asoftmurmur.com

Saree clad!

Draping a saree needs some skill, but cladding your phone in a saree is simple. Cover It Up is a brand that’s taken India’s love for its weaves to a new level. While they have ample prints and patterns to make your phone covers stand out, their collection of Indian saree prints won over our hearts. Available in glass cases, you can choose from Gharchoda saree, Jamdani, Leheriya, Kutch embroidery, and more.

Price: Rs 699 per case

coveritup.com

Solve a puzzle for stress

Practising mindfulness day-to-today can be tricky, and monotonous. Often, many find it tough to meditate. But if you are looking for an activity to add to your self-care routine, how about solving a puzzle? Twillo has ample products for anxiety, stress relief, mindfulness, productivity, and more. But we were particularly taken by their puzzles. Each is easy to solve, but the colours and designs put you at ease. More so, the activity requires your hands, which naturally, helps you be grounded and present. The puzzles also have themes. Some have affirmations, and another has a quote on patience. Some have beautifully-designed patterns that make you think about the journey instead of the destination.

Price: Rs 699

twillostory.com/collections/stress-relief