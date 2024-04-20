Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Make the most of summer with these fun activities in and around Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Make the most of summer with these fun activities in and around Mumbai

Updated on: 21 April,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

What does summer even mean when you’re over the age of 21? It’s easy to give up on summer vacation when you’re busy with your job, partner, and family. But, we at mid-day, think that’s no reason to let go of the fun. Let’s get your summer party started

Make the most of summer with these fun activities in and around Mumbai

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Make the most of summer with these fun activities in and around Mumbai
x
00:00

Make it splash


Beat the heat by signing up for some time in the water. Get your workout done in the pool with some aqua aerobics.
>>>
WHEN: One month, three days a week
WHERE: YMCA Pool, Byculla
PRICE: Rs 3,200
TO BOOK: poolagripada@ymcabombay.com


Hot and spicy


PIC/Insider
Pic/Insider

It’s getting hot in here, and it’s not just the Mumbai heatwave. Director Aanya Dhingra brings, Sex O’Clock a theatrical performance all about sex to Lower Parel, in this satirical comedy following the protagonist’s life and her interactions with sexuality, and the politics surrounding it. 
>>>
WHEN: May 12, 8 PM
WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO BOOK: insider.in

Best served cold

Summer is all about experimentation, especially in the kitchen. Whip up some frozen delights for yourself and your loved ones after this cooking class called Frozen Desserts. 
>>>
WHEN: May 4, 2 PM
WHERE: Culinary Craft 
PRICE: Rs 3,950
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Take to the skies

Pic/Studio 23
Pic/Studio 23

Aerialist Ria Bajaj is taking aerial fitness and pole classes, and this is the moment to add a little kick, or in this case, swing to your normal, boring workout routines. Aerial fitness combines yoga, pilates, acrobatics, and dance.
>>>
WHEN: Decided upon availability
WHERE: Studio 23
PRICE: Rs 5,664
TO BOOK: studio23.in

The Shining

PIC courtesy/Treks and Trails
Pic courtesy/Treks and Trails 

The perfect outdoor retreat for your inner child, Bhandardara Fireflies Festival, will give you the much-needed break from the city and its hustle bustle, as you relish the scenic beauty. 
>>>
WHEN: May 18-June 2
WHERE: Bhandardara Dam, Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 1,799 onwards
To book: Insider

Weekend Getaway

Pic/Fisherman
Pic/Fisherman

Say a big no to monotony and schedules. It’s time for a getaway at the Fisherman Village Resort, right on the outskirts of Mumbai, where you get to live out all quiet fishing trip dreams. 
>>>
WHERE: Fisherman Village Resort, Palghar
PRICE: Rs 1500 onwards
TO BOOK: fishermanvillage.in

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK