Make the most of summer with these fun activities in and around Mumbai

What does summer even mean when you’re over the age of 21? It’s easy to give up on summer vacation when you’re busy with your job, partner, and family. But, we at mid-day, think that’s no reason to let go of the fun. Let’s get your summer party started
Representation Pic
Make it splash
Beat the heat by signing up for some time in the water. Get your workout done in the pool with some aqua aerobics.
>>>
WHEN: One month, three days a week
WHERE: YMCA Pool, Byculla
PRICE: Rs 3,200
TO BOOK: poolagripada@ymcabombay.com
Hot and spicy
Pic/Insider
It’s getting hot in here, and it’s not just the Mumbai heatwave. Director Aanya Dhingra brings, Sex O’Clock a theatrical performance all about sex to Lower Parel, in this satirical comedy following the protagonist’s life and her interactions with sexuality, and the politics surrounding it.
>>>
WHEN: May 12, 8 PM
WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO BOOK: insider.in
Best served cold
Summer is all about experimentation, especially in the kitchen. Whip up some frozen delights for yourself and your loved ones after this cooking class called Frozen Desserts.
>>>
WHEN: May 4, 2 PM
WHERE: Culinary Craft
PRICE: Rs 3,950
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com
Take to the skies
Pic/Studio 23
Aerialist Ria Bajaj is taking aerial fitness and pole classes, and this is the moment to add a little kick, or in this case, swing to your normal, boring workout routines. Aerial fitness combines yoga, pilates, acrobatics, and dance.
>>>
WHEN: Decided upon availability
WHERE: Studio 23
PRICE: Rs 5,664
TO BOOK: studio23.in
The Shining
Pic courtesy/Treks and Trails
The perfect outdoor retreat for your inner child, Bhandardara Fireflies Festival, will give you the much-needed break from the city and its hustle bustle, as you relish the scenic beauty.
>>>
WHEN: May 18-June 2
WHERE: Bhandardara Dam, Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 1,799 onwards
To book: Insider
Weekend Getaway
Pic/Fisherman
Say a big no to monotony and schedules. It’s time for a getaway at the Fisherman Village Resort, right on the outskirts of Mumbai, where you get to live out all quiet fishing trip dreams.
>>>
WHERE: Fisherman Village Resort, Palghar
PRICE: Rs 1500 onwards
TO BOOK: fishermanvillage.in