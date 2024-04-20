Make the most of summer with these fun activities in and around Mumbai

What does summer even mean when you’re over the age of 21? It’s easy to give up on summer vacation when you’re busy with your job, partner, and family. But, we at mid-day, think that’s no reason to let go of the fun. Let’s get your summer party started

Make it splash

Beat the heat by signing up for some time in the water. Get your workout done in the pool with some aqua aerobics.

WHEN: One month, three days a week

WHERE: YMCA Pool, Byculla

PRICE: Rs 3,200

TO BOOK: poolagripada@ymcabombay.com

Hot and spicy



It’s getting hot in here, and it’s not just the Mumbai heatwave. Director Aanya Dhingra brings, Sex O’Clock a theatrical performance all about sex to Lower Parel, in this satirical comedy following the protagonist’s life and her interactions with sexuality, and the politics surrounding it.

WHEN: May 12, 8 PM

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Best served cold

Summer is all about experimentation, especially in the kitchen. Whip up some frozen delights for yourself and your loved ones after this cooking class called Frozen Desserts.

WHEN: May 4, 2 PM

WHERE: Culinary Craft

PRICE: Rs 3,950

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Take to the skies



Pic/Studio 23

Aerialist Ria Bajaj is taking aerial fitness and pole classes, and this is the moment to add a little kick, or in this case, swing to your normal, boring workout routines. Aerial fitness combines yoga, pilates, acrobatics, and dance.

WHEN: Decided upon availability

WHERE: Studio 23

PRICE: Rs 5,664

TO BOOK: studio23.in

The Shining



Pic courtesy/Treks and Trails

The perfect outdoor retreat for your inner child, Bhandardara Fireflies Festival, will give you the much-needed break from the city and its hustle bustle, as you relish the scenic beauty.

WHEN: May 18-June 2

WHERE: Bhandardara Dam, Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 1,799 onwards

To book: Insider

Weekend Getaway



Pic/Fisherman

Say a big no to monotony and schedules. It’s time for a getaway at the Fisherman Village Resort, right on the outskirts of Mumbai, where you get to live out all quiet fishing trip dreams.

WHERE: Fisherman Village Resort, Palghar

PRICE: Rs 1500 onwards

TO BOOK: fishermanvillage.in