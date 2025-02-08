No plus one needed! Embark on these solo trips this Valentine's weekend

Solo trips often showcase themselves as opportunities to recharge and reflect, all while celebrating your independence this Valentine’s weekend!

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about couples or feeling left out if you’re single. For those looking for a meaningful escape, a solo camping trip can be the perfect way to spend the weekend. Instead of indulging in the usual indoor activities, head outdoors to reconnect with nature, challenge yourself, and enjoy some well-deserved solitude. Just a couple of hours from Mumbai, Maharashtra offers several scenic camping destinations where you can enjoy a peaceful retreat away from the crowds. Solo trips often showcase themselves as opportunities to recharge and reflect, all while celebrating your independence this Valentine’s weekend!

Rafting > Romance



Pic/kolad.in

Escape to the Riverside Farmhouse in Kolad, a three-hour drive from Mumbai, for a solo getaway. Located next to the Kundalika River, this campsite offers swimming and river rafting in a scenic environment, perfect for reflection and adventure.

WHERE: Riverside Farmhouse, Kolad

TO BOOK: 9987501613/kolad.in

Unwind beside Arthur Lake

Bhandardara Lakeside Camping offers the perfect solo retreat this Valentine’s weekend. Nestled near Arthur Lake and surrounded by the beauty of the Western Ghats, this campsite provides an ideal escape for those seeking peace, nature, and adventure. With cozy tents pitched right beside the lake, you can relax, unwind, and enjoy the tranquillity of the outdoors. Spend your day boating on the serene waters, explore nearby forts like Pabargad and Ratangad, or simply take in the breathtaking views. As the sun sets, enjoy a delicious BBQ around a warm bonfire, followed by games and music.

WHERE: Near Arthur Lake, Murshet Village

TO BOOK: bhatakna.com

Camp out at Pawna Lake

Treat yourself to a refreshing solo adventure, just a three-hour drive from Lonavala. The campsite offers a variety of activities, from swimming and kayaking, to fun games like cricket, archery and volleyball. Explore the serene landscape, get back in tune with yourself, and as night falls, gather around the fire, indulge in a barbecue, and unwind with live music and stargazing.

WHERE: Pawna Lake Camping, Lonavala

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Singles’ retreat at Nilshi YMCA

The 40-acre YMCA Camp Lakeside, just a four-hour drive from Mumbai, is the perfect getaway for a solo adventure—try rock climbing, kayaking, or trekking. The camp, cheek-by-jowl with the peaceful Andra Lake, offers exciting activities like archery, rappelling, treasure hunts and team games, so you can challenge yourself while having fun!

WHERE: YMCA Camp Lakeside, Nilshi Village

TO BOOK: 26303076/ 26303065/9920045661