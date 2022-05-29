Not Jerry, the mouse

Tools for a lazy bartender to get busy with

Mr Jerry’s pre-mixed cocktails come in six flavours, either to be poured over ice—as in the case of the espresso martini—or topped off with cola as for the Long Island ice tea. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The past couple of years, more than any, have called for several stiff drinks. And Mr Jerry has impeccable timing. These pre-mixed cocktails came into liquor stores just as the Covid-19 restrictions eased off in 2021. They come in six flavours, either to be poured over ice—as in the case of the espresso martini—or topped of with cola as for the Long Island ice tea.

Some of our (amateur alcoholic) team members found the mai tai a bit too strong, which to be honest, is not a fault. The moment we took a sip of the deep red cocktail, we found it too strong for an afternoon at work, but adding four medium-sized ice cubes and about 40-50 ml water, it became a perfect drink to accompany our late night read. A fan of cinnamon, we appreciate its sweet and woody aroma, and wouldn’t mind another serving.

Getting an espresso martini right can be tricky—the ratio of vodka to coffee to coffee liqueur needs the balance of a tight-rope walker; Mr Jerry gets it right. This one too needs few more cubes of ice or cold water. Even bettered, stir it into a strong glass of cold coffee for a chilled night at home. The Negroni is a mix of sweet and bitter, with a medicinal taste…

The alcohol in some of the flavours—not to finger-point but it’s the cucumber & elderflower fizz—is less than desired or effective. Priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800, each 500ml bottle can pour out up to five drinks, with the stronger ones giving us one more serving.

The draw is clearly the chubby, reusable glass bottles (it was #middleclass before it became #sustainability) that are useful for lacto-fermenting sodas or bottling kombucha. Our pick of the lot would be the cucumber & elderflower fizz as a summer sun-downer, but with an extra splash of gin to set it right.

Available at: jerryscocktails.com