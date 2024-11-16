We play whenever we can to maintain some muscle memory while balancing full-time jobs and, well, adulting

Representation pic

Listen to this article From music to skincare: Indulge in these different offerings online this week x 00:00

Not just in Hawaii

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many who took up a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic, this writer was also regularly playing the ukulele since, but then life happened. In the past few weeks, we have tried to dust off the ukulele and get back into the swing of things, and found just the right channel to help. YouTube’s BernadetteTeachesMusic offers Shorts such as easy chord versions for classics like Bohemian Rhapsody or Stairway to Heaven. We play whenever we can to maintain some muscle memory while balancing full-time jobs and, well, adulting.

@BernadetteTeachesMusic on YouTube

Hear, hear!

This gem of a podcast we stumbled upon is a fantastic find, and we hope it reaches the masses given the depth it has. Queerness and Storytelling in India invites guests who are researching or writing on topics ranging from taboo to nuanced subjects like subversive masculinity and anti-caste thought and movements. Hosted by Rajorshi Das, who is pursuing a PhD at the University of Iowa, the podcast brings a unique approach to the topics. Das, a Savarna himself, ensures that insights on these subjects come from non-Savarna sources, which is something we truly appreciate.

Available on Spotify

Seniors, swipe right for pals

Touted as India’s largest online club for senior citizens, GenWise, short for generation wise, is an app that allows senior citizens to connect, much like on Facebook. Filling the void of elder companionship in India, the app offers a space where they can connect with like-minded people, seek 24X7 emotional support through the app’s in-house service, and it also offers other features like a digital passbook, an online astrologer, medicine reminders, easy UPI payments, among others. The idea for the app is to be a one-stop solution, making it easy for elders to navigate the digital world.

Available on iOS and Google Play

Body butter for all!

It would be mighty convenient if there was a moisturiser every member of the family could use, right? OOO Farms has an all-natural body butter that acts as an ideal solution. The butter has been developed in-house and is unscented, and minimally refined and processed to soothe itchy, scaly skin. It’s made with mahua butter, kokum oil, and a hint of coconut oil is added to the mix as well. The founders of OOO Farms developed this when they experienced eczema on themselves and their child. Thus, the butter, priced at Rs 699, has been proved to be safe for zero-month-old babies, and pets’ paws as well.

ooofarms.com

Tune out the noise



Sunday mid-day’s Spandana Bhura uses the discreet Loop ear plugs for noise reduction. Pic/Satej Shinde

For anyone who struggles with overstimulation from noise or misophonia, Loop earplugs are a godsend. Unlike noise-cancelling earphones, these are discreet and don’t mute all sound. They come in different models with varying decibel-cancellation levels. We tried the Quiet model, which blocks out most of the racket in office, but lets in enough sound so you can hear people call out to you. It’s also a great tool for anyone who struggles with traffic noise, but doesn’t want to block all sound for basic safety. The earplugs start at Rs 1,799 and come in several colours.

loopearplugs.in



Curated by Junisha Dama, Debjani Paul and Arpika Bhosale

