Only Gen Z: Why you should attend Vibin’ Festival in Mumbai this week

Watch your age because the Vibin’ Festival only allows enthusiasts between 13 and 26 years to attend. And yes, your IDs will be checked! With musical performances, delicious snacks and gaming zones galore, this one promises to be a non-stop party

Farhan Akhtar

It is undeniable that Gen Z, the label given to those born roughly between the late ’90s and the early 2000s, are having a bit of a moment. From shaping current trends to pretty much taking over the internet, Zoomers (as we are colloquially called) have a significant impact on the course of art, media and pop culture today. And TribeVibe’s hottest new offering—Vibin’ Festival, is unambiguous in its aim to appeal to the digital generation. Indeed, “India’s largest Gen-Next festival”, is the phrase emblazoned across the festival’s official website. Kicking off in February with shows in several cities across India, Vibin’ is now coming to Mumbai.

According to Shoven Shah, Founder and CEO of TribeVibe, “Vibin’ is a festival that celebrates the wild, bold and sparkling spirit of the young guns in our country. It is truly a ‘for the young & by the young’ concept. From planning to execution, we have a bright and budding set of collegians serving as campus ambassadors who give us deep insight into the passions and pet-peeves of the Gen-Next crowd. We are unique in more ways than one since we are blending top-notch entertainment, spell-bounding creativity, state-of-the-art gaming and aggressive ticket pricing to create a grand pan-Indian experience exclusively dedicated to the Indian youth.”

Asked about the thought behind organising a festival exclusively for Gen-Z, Shah emphasises that “from a business point of view, the Gen-Z crowd constitutes a large part of our present and eventually future patrons”. As such, Gen-Z presented a particularly enthralling challenge for the event creator. He continues, “The Gen-Z crowd is ever evolving in its tastes and ever changing in its style. They are bold enough to be early adopters. They are wild enough to take many leaps of faith.”

How, then, did the Gen-Z focus conform to the artist line-up and other entertainment at the festival? After over 500 college shows across the country, the folks at TribeVibe believe they have an in-depth understanding of what Gen-Z wants. From viral hit-makers to Indie artists with a niche following, “there is something for every kind of young person”. There is more than live music to be enjoyed at Vibin’, Shah reminds us—comic superstars like Zakir Khan, acclaimed storytellers like Yahya Bootwala, and many other talents graced previous editions of the festival in other cities. “Our artist line-up is as diverse and unique as the Gen-Z of today.”

What to expect at Vibin’ Festival, Mumbai?

The artist line-up for Day 1 includes Last Minute India, Gurleen Pannu, Ashish Solanki and Zaeden, with Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar and his live touring band headlining. The second day will be headlined by singer-songwriter sensation Prateek Kuhad. Also featured will be singers Dikshant, Vivek and more, along with stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta. Besides music, audience can enjoy a state-of-the-art tech zone with a dedicated e-sports Arena.



Prateek Kuhad and Shoven Shah

“Visitors can indulge in the latest gaming experiences with advanced consoles, virtual reality setups and car simulators. The arena will offer access to popular titles like Beat Saber, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 23, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, giving everyone a chance to flex their gaming muscles at the venue. It will also host an art and fashion experience with eclectic art installations and scintillating fashion shows,” says Shah. What’s more, the festival will have over 25 food stalls, as well as plenty of shopping options.

Now, if all this sounds exciting to you, but you’ve just missed the cut for Gen-Z, unfortunately, you can’t very well sneak into the festival anyway. All attendees must carry a valid student ID or any government identification (Aadhar card, driving license, passport, pan card) that validates their age, and will be requested to present these at the box office or anytime during the event. However, if you’re a lucky member of Gen-Z, you’re certainly in for some good vibes this week!

When: On March 17 and 18, 4 pm

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To book: bookmyshow.com