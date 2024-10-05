Paint to protect

This app will fill the gaps in your knowledge about indigenous art!

Imagine you’re a part of KBC and Amitabh Bacchan asks you a question about Indian culture and art styles. Would you be able to answer it? If not, then don’t worry because Potli, an upcoming brand, will fill the missing pieces of your knowledge with their educational yet engaging Folk Art DIY Kits.

The co-founder, Pooja Ratnakar, who recognised the need for accessible resources that connect kids to centuries-old traditions, created these DIY kits that allow children to strengthen their creativity and knowledge. From the Warli art of Maharashtra, the Chittara paintings of Karnataka or the Aipan art style of Karnataka; these kits allow you to embark on a journey to each state and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of their art forms.

The organisation works hand-in-hand with local folk artisans, celebrating their skills and actively supporting their art to pass down to future generations in an attempt to safeguard the diverse artistic heritage of India. In a fast-moving world that’s constantly clouded by Western influences, the different shades in the Potli Folk Art kits act as a catalyst in protecting the legacy of our culture and forming a bond between the younger generation and their artistic heritage.