Parisian getaway at Churchgate

Calling all Francophiles! Get a taste of Paris at Alliance Française’s new space that houses a terrace cafe, library, and more

Stephane Doutrelant, executive director of Alliance Française de Bombay, at the organisation’s new library, that has an open floor plan to encourage reading, and will be used as an activity space too. Pics/Shadab Khan

The six-storeyed Theosophy Hall in Churchgate has housed Alliance Française de Bombay for decades. However, France expects over 30,000 students by 2030, so the organisation decided it was time to expand. And, they scored a space right across their headquarters.

On the ground floor of Churchgate Chambers, an Art Deco grille painted in black and the organisation’s signature red opens into a library. The Art Deco elements are a nod to Mumbai and Paris, and a reminder of belle époque (the beautiful age), which refers to a period of great urban development and cultural advances in France preceding the First World War. What’s lovely about this expansion is that the library is at the heart of the space. The floor has five smaller rooms for classes, a teacher’s lounge, a dedicated office for Campus France, and even a café.



The facade has Art Deco grilles in a nod to Mumbai and Paris, and a reminder of belle époque (beautiful era)

“India and France’s relationship has always been good. But in the last five to 10 years, it has grown, and a cultural organisation such as ours has to reflect that. Besides, Alliance Française de Bombay is the eighth in the world, and it was time to expand. We have been looking for a space for quite some time but as real estate in Mumbai can be quite expensive, it took some time. When we finally found this, right across our headquarters, we couldn’t wait,” says Stéphane Doutrelant, Executive director.

At the time of our visit, the finishing touches are still underway and all the activity is around the open library. Francophiles could spend hours reading an extensive collection of French novels, films, and magazines, all of which have been moved in from the library at Theosophy Hall. There’s a provision for online resources to foster a deeper understanding of the language and culture.

A few study tables are lined on one end, and curved cane structures have been placed, designed for students to lie down and read, or take a nap in between classes. The idea for the library is to be the heart of the space, instead of being a room that rarely sees people. The organisation hopes for this to be a space where they can host activities and events for students. Keeping this in mind, all the furniture too is lightweight and movable.



The classrooms have acoustic ceiling tiles to ensure sound doesn’t carry across rooms, for undisturbed learning at all times

The classrooms wrap around the library in an L-shape and the ceiling has soundproofing tiles to ensure that noise doesn’t carry across rooms. As everything is at close quarters, each room is also heavily carpeted to dampen sounds and ensure there’s ample quiet for learning. You only ever hear a “bonjour” or ‘‘au revoir” when doors open and shut as students come in or leave. A small office at the back is set to be a dedicated Campus France space, where students who wish to pursue their education in France can seek counselling and other services.

Can a space be French without a cafe? While Alliance Française de Bombay is still looking for the right vendor, the space to house a small pantry and café counter is already built. The wrap verandah outside will soon be transformed into a terrace café, the kind Paris is known for. This terrace space has also been tiled to reflect the cobbled streets of Paris. While the café will primarily act as a canteen of sorts for this campus, it will be open to students and members who wish to grab a coffee and a croissant and sit down to read.

Through this expansion, Alliance Française de Bombay has a space to call their own, which focuses on learning but also manages to give students a peek into French culture—bringing a bit of Paris to Mumbai.

30k

No of Indian students France expects by 2030